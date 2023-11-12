OnePlus 12 coming in Jan 2024, say reports. What to expect?

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil OnePlus 12, which is likely to succeed OnePlus 11 as the Chinese smartphone maker's new flagship model. Reportedly set for a January 2024 unveiling, the device will come months after the global debut of OnePlus Open, the company's first foldable smartphone. The newly opened OnePlus Boulevard in Bengaluru is the company’s biggest experience store, till now (OnePlus)

OnePlus 12: Specifications

As OnePlus 12 is yet to launch, not much is known officially on the handset's features front. While the company itself has confirmed some of the specifications, the rest have been ‘leaked’ by various tipsters

Display: As per Indian Express, OnePlus has confirmed a new BOE X1 2K OLED display for the upcoming smartphone. Based on the next-generation technology, this display is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate, 90% improved performance, 13% lower power consumption, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and more.

Processor: OnePlus 12 will come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as processor. It will have 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Battery: The battery is said to be receiving an ‘upgrade’ and will be a 5400mAh unit, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Camera: According to tipster Steve Hammerstoffer, the camera setup is being upgraded as well. Under this, a ‘fancy’ 64MP lens is being introduced, while the LED flash is being moved to a new spot. The camera in the front, which is for selfies and video calls, is being shifted to the centre, and will give the device a ‘fresh’ look.

Operating system: It will have the Oxygen OS 14, based on the latest Android 14, as the operating system.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail