OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 (15R) launching today: Here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus is set to launch its new flagship smartphone lineup today, October 27, in China. The company will unveil the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Ace 6, which are expected to reach international markets under the name OnePlus 15R. While today’s launch is limited to China, reports suggest that the global rollout, including India, will follow in the coming months. OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 are launching at 7 PM BT in China.

OnePlus 15: What to Expect

The OnePlus 15 will mark a major step forward for the brand’s flagship series. The company recently confirmed that the new device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which will make it one of the first smartphones to use this chipset. The design sees a departure from the earlier circular camera setup. The OnePlus 15 will feature a square-shaped rear module housing two cameras within a pill-shaped enclosure, with a third lens and flash positioned separately.

As for the optics, leaks and early images suggest that the OnePlus 15 will include a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The company is reportedly shifting from its previous collaboration with Hasselblad to its in-house ‘DetailMax Engine’ for image processing. The OnePlus 15 will support a 165Hz refresh rate, likely on a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution.

Furthermore, the battery performance seems to be a major highlight of this year, with a confirmed 7,300mAh battery capacity. The device will support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Reports also suggest that it will offer configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The global model is expected to launch with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

OnePus Ace 6 (15R)

Alongside the flagship, OnePlus will also likely introduce the Ace 6, which will focus on gaming and performance. Expected to be branded as the OnePlus 15R globally, this device will feature a 165Hz display capable of supporting 165fps gaming performance in titles such as Call of Duty Mobile and Clash of Clans.

Industry rumours suggest that the OnePus Ace 6 will come with a 6.83-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution, powered by last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will include a 7,800mAh battery with 120W charging support. The device may also feature a metal frame, IP69K water and dust resistance, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Camera details remain unclear, though leaks point toward a triple-camera setup with a telephoto option.

OnePlus 15 and Ace 6: Launch Timeline (China)

The official launch event begins at 7 PM BT (4:30 PM IST), where OnePlus will present both devices and showcase their features. While the company has not yet disclosed global release dates, reports suggest an international debut around mid-November.

OnePlus 15: Price in India (Expected)

In India, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be priced between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000, positioning it in the premium segment. Some reports suggest that the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant could launch at a slightly lower price than its predecessor, which would offer more competitive value in the flagship smartphone market.