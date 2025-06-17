OnePlus to launch 2 new phones under 30000 very soon in India- Details

OnePlus is all set to introduce its new generation Nord series models, the Nord 5 and Nord 5 CE, globally. OnePlus started to tease the launch, creating hype over the upcoming mid-rangers. Now, the company has announced the official launch date for the OnePlus Nord 5 series, which will take place on July 8, 2025. The series will include two models, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 5 CE. With the launch announcement, OnePlus also teased performance features of the Nord model, giving greater hopes for upgrades. Therefore, if you have been thinking of upgrading your smartphone, then know what the new generation Nord 4 model has in store for you. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 5 CE are finally coming to India in July. Here’s everything you need to know.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord 5 series launch

OnePlus Nord 5 series will officially debut on July 8, 2025, globally at 2 PM IST. The launch event will not only include the Nord 5 and Nord 5 CE models, but the company also teased to introduce OnePlus Buds 4 in India. Rumours also suggest that OnePlus could also debut a new generation smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3, and the OnePlus Pad Lite. Therefore, we could see 5 products launching on July 8, making it a big launch day for OnePlus.

With the launch, the company revealed that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor will power the OnePlus Nord 5, along with a 7300mm square VC cooling system. It will also allow users to play Call of Duty: Mobile at 60 FPS. Furthermore, Nord 5 will enable users to play games like COD and BGMI at a 144Hz refresh rate. Therefore, we can expect several other upgrades to be underway.

Alongside the performance upgrades, OnePlus has also tweaked the design of its all-metal body on the Nord 4 to a glass or plastic build for the Nord 5. The revealed design showcases a matte-finish rear panel with a vertically placed dual camera setup. Furthermore, the Nord 5 will be announced in two colour ways: Blue and White, as shown in the teased image.

OnePlus Nord 5 series: What to expect

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Nord 5 CE could come with a 6.7-inch OLED display. The Nord CE 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip for performance. Lastly, we can see a major upgrade on battery life as the Nord 5 is expected to be backed by a 6700mAh battery, whereas the Nord 5 CE could come with a 7100mAh battery.