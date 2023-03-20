University researcher introduces 'Prompt Writing', a 'new job' invented by ChatGPT

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, recently admitted he was ‘worried’ that the AI chatbot may eliminate several jobs. However, according to a researcher at the University of South Denmark (Syddansk Universitet), ChatGPT has created a new job, with a tech company even willing to pay as high as $300,000 per year ( ₹2.47 crore) for the role. The release of ChatGPT has brought many people face-to-face with dramatic developments in technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has been worrying experts for almost a decade (Shutterstock)

Also Read: ChatGPt’s successor GPT-4 lists twenty jobs it can ‘potentially replace’

This ‘highly-valued’ skill is called ‘prompt writing,’ said researcher Mushtaq Bilal, without, however, naming the tech company in question.

What is ‘prompt writing’?

Bilal described prompt writing as ‘writing a prompt that gives you your desired result.’ He added that starting with a single prompt and increasing the level of complexity incrementally, will yield better results.

To explain the concept, he established context; he asked ChatGPT who (Italian historian) Franco Moretti is. “It's a simple question and GPT-4 does a good job of introducing Moretti and his contributions to literary scholarship,” tweeted Bilal.

He further explained the concept in subsequent tweets.

How to make incremental prompts?

For this, the university researcher shared this template: Establish context; Explain the topic; Specify the task; and, Ask a follow-up question.

Where to find ‘Prompt Writer’?

Bilal noted that it is a free chrome extension that needs to be added to the browser. For this, one must go to ‘Promptbox’ and add it to the Google Chrome browser.

To open it, one must click on the ‘P’ icon in the top-right corner, while the ‘+’ button is to be used to create a folder of prompts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON