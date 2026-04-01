Struggling with calls on the go? These 5 premium earphones feature crystal clear calling

Imagine you are in metro and you get an important call and the other person cannot hear a word because of the all the noise. This happens to everyone at least once and its frustrating when you have to speak loudly in public places. If you want to avoid these situations, I recommend you get yourself a premium TWS earbuds that features noise cancellation for calls. And to make you choose easily, I have shortlisted these five premium options from top brands like Sony, Samsung, JBL and more. Wireless earphones built to deliver clearer conversations and reliable calling. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Sony WF-C710N features AI call quality mode that uses artificial intelligence to enahcne the call quality on the go. These true wireless earbuds deliver balanced sound with punchy bass and clear mids, making them suitable for music and calls. Active noise cancellation helps reduce ambient distractions, though its effectiveness varies depending on usage. The earbuds offer decent battery backup and comfortable in-ear fit for daily use. Connectivity is generally stable, but some users report occasional pairing issues. Designed for everyday listening, they combine Sony’s audio tuning with practical features, though long-term reliability concerns have been noted by some users.

Specifications Driver Dynamic Noise Cancellation Active ANC Battery Life Up to 15 hours (combined) Connectivity Bluetooth Usage Music and calls Reasons to buy Balanced sound with clear mids Comfortable for long listening Reason to avoid ANC performance inconsistent Reliability concerns reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the punchy bass and clear mids, but mention mixed noise cancellation and occasional connectivity or reliability issues during long-term usage. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers balanced sound and comfortable design for everyday listening with Sony’s trusted tuning.

VALUE FOR MONEY 2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

With triple mic setup in each earbud, Galaxy Buds Core can offer crystal clear calls with no disturbances and removes all the noise from the background. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds provide a lightweight design with good fit and decent noise cancellation for daily use. They deliver balanced audio suitable for casual listening and calls, though sound quality may vary across devices. Connectivity is generally smooth within Samsung ecosystems, but some users report pairing inconsistencies. Battery life is adequate for regular usage, though charging issues have been noted occasionally. These earbuds aim to offer value-focused performance with essential smart features and comfort.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Yes Connectivity Bluetooth Fit In-ear ergonomic Battery Moderate backup Compatibility Android devices Reasons to buy Comfortable secure fit Good value pricing Reason to avoid Mixed sound quality feedback Occasional connectivity issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the fit, value, and decent noise cancellation. However, some report inconsistent sound quality and occasional connectivity or charging problems. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers comfortable design and essential features at a value-focused price point.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds focus on premium sound quality with detailed lows, mids, and clear vocals. Active noise cancellation enhances listening by reducing external noise, making them suitable for travel and daily use. Build quality reflects a premium design, though connectivity stability can vary across devices. Battery performance is reliable for extended listening sessions. While users appreciate the refined audio experience, opinions differ on overall value, especially considering occasional connection issues reported by some users.

Specifications Driver High-quality dynamic Noise Cancellation Active ANC Battery Life Extended playback Connectivity Bluetooth Build Premium design Reasons to buy Excellent sound clarity Premium build quality Reason to avoid Connectivity concerns Expensive for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise crystal-clear audio and premium build, though some report connectivity issues and mixed opinions on pricing. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers premium audio clarity with strong noise cancellation for immersive listening.

JBL Live Buds 3 offer powerful audio with signature JBL tuning, delivering strong bass and clear vocals. Designed for active users, they include adaptive noise cancellation and smart ambient modes for flexible listening. The ergonomic fit ensures comfort during extended use, while the battery supports all-day performance. Smart touch controls and app integration enhance usability. These earbuds target users seeking dynamic sound and modern features in a stylish, practical design.

Specifications Sound JBL Signature Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC Battery Life All-day usage Connectivity Bluetooth Controls Touch-enabled Reasons to buy Strong bass performance Feature-rich design Reason to avoid Slightly bulky fit Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate strong bass and feature-rich design, though some mention fit comfort varies depending on ear size. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines powerful JBL sound with modern smart features for versatile listening.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 deliver premium audio quality with strong bass, clear vocals, and advanced noise cancellation. Designed for seamless integration with OnePlus devices, they support fast pairing and smooth connectivity. Battery performance is decent, though some users report quicker drain over time. The ergonomic in-ear design ensures comfort for most users, but fit may vary. With high-end features and refined sound tuning, they aim to provide a flagship wireless audio experience.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC Audio Hi-Fi sound Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Moderate backup Fit In-ear design Reasons to buy Premium sound quality Strong ANC performance Reason to avoid Battery inconsistency Mixed comfort feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise premium sound and strong ANC, but mention battery drain issues and mixed feedback on fit and connectivity. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level sound and advanced noise cancellation for a premium listening experience. Factors to consider when buying wireless earphones Microphone quality: Multiple microphones and noise reduction technology help improve voice clarity during calls.

Noise cancellation: Environmental noise reduction helps minimise background sounds for clearer conversations.

Connectivity stability: Reliable Bluetooth connectivity reduces call drops and audio delays.

Battery life: Long battery life ensures the earphones last through meetings, calls and daily use.

Comfort and fit: Lightweight designs and secure fit improve comfort during long calling sessions. What makes wireless earphones good for calls? Good call quality depends on microphone design and noise reduction features. Earphones with multiple microphones can separate your voice from background noise, improving clarity during conversations. Are wireless earphones reliable for professional calls? Yes, many modern wireless earphones are suitable for meetings and professional calls, offering stable connectivity and clear audio when used in typical environments. Top 3 features of best TWS earphones for clear calling

TWS earphones Noise Cancellation Sound Profile Battery Sony WF-C710N ANC Balanced Moderate Samsung Buds Core ANC Balanced Moderate Sennheiser ACCENTUM ANC Premium clarity Good JBL Live Buds 3 Adaptive ANC Bass-heavy Good OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Adaptive ANC Premium bass Moderate

FAQs Do these earphones work well for online meetings? Yes, many models are suitable for online meetings and voice calls when paired with a stable connection. Can they reduce background noise during calls? Many earphones include environmental noise reduction to help filter background sounds. Is battery life important for call-focused earphones? Yes, longer battery life ensures uninterrupted calls throughout the day. Yes, longer battery life ensures uninterrupted calls throughout the day. Most designs focus on comfort to support extended use. Does noise cancellation help during calls? Noise cancellation can help reduce surrounding sounds, making it easier for the listener to hear your voice clearly, especially in noisy environments.