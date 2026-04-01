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    Struggling with calls on the go? These 5 premium earphones feature crystal clear calling

    Wireless earphones designed for clear calling focus on strong microphones, noise reduction and stable connectivity for everyday communication.

    Published on: Apr 01, 2026 8:01 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Value for money

    Budget friendly

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlueView Details...

    ₹7,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Value for money

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch ControlsView Details...

    ₹3,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, BlackView Details...

    ₹9,989

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black)View Details...

    ₹9,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Budget friendly

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Imagine you are in metro and you get an important call and the other person cannot hear a word because of the all the noise. This happens to everyone at least once and its frustrating when you have to speak loudly in public places. If you want to avoid these situations, I recommend you get yourself a premium TWS earbuds that features noise cancellation for calls. And to make you choose easily, I have shortlisted these five premium options from top brands like Sony, Samsung, JBL and more.

    Wireless earphones built to deliver clearer conversations and reliable calling.
    Wireless earphones built to deliver clearer conversations and reliable calling.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Sony WF-C710N features AI call quality mode that uses artificial intelligence to enahcne the call quality on the go. These true wireless earbuds deliver balanced sound with punchy bass and clear mids, making them suitable for music and calls. Active noise cancellation helps reduce ambient distractions, though its effectiveness varies depending on usage. The earbuds offer decent battery backup and comfortable in-ear fit for daily use.

    Connectivity is generally stable, but some users report occasional pairing issues. Designed for everyday listening, they combine Sony’s audio tuning with practical features, though long-term reliability concerns have been noted by some users.

    Specifications

    Driver
    Dynamic
    Noise Cancellation
    Active ANC
    Battery Life
    Up to 15 hours (combined)
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Usage
    Music and calls

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Balanced sound with clear mids

    ...

    Comfortable for long listening

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    ANC performance inconsistent

    ...

    Reliability concerns reported

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the punchy bass and clear mids, but mention mixed noise cancellation and occasional connectivity or reliability issues during long-term usage.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers balanced sound and comfortable design for everyday listening with Sony’s trusted tuning.

    VALUE FOR MONEY

    2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls

    Loading Suggestions...
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    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    With triple mic setup in each earbud, Galaxy Buds Core can offer crystal clear calls with no disturbances and removes all the noise from the background. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds provide a lightweight design with good fit and decent noise cancellation for daily use. They deliver balanced audio suitable for casual listening and calls, though sound quality may vary across devices. Connectivity is generally smooth within Samsung ecosystems, but some users report pairing inconsistencies. Battery life is adequate for regular usage, though charging issues have been noted occasionally. These earbuds aim to offer value-focused performance with essential smart features and comfort.

    Specifications

    Noise Cancellation
    Yes
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Fit
    In-ear ergonomic
    Battery
    Moderate backup
    Compatibility
    Android devices

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Comfortable secure fit

    ...

    Good value pricing

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed sound quality feedback

    ...

    Occasional connectivity issues

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the fit, value, and decent noise cancellation. However, some report inconsistent sound quality and occasional connectivity or charging problems.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers comfortable design and essential features at a value-focused price point.

    Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds focus on premium sound quality with detailed lows, mids, and clear vocals. Active noise cancellation enhances listening by reducing external noise, making them suitable for travel and daily use. Build quality reflects a premium design, though connectivity stability can vary across devices. Battery performance is reliable for extended listening sessions. While users appreciate the refined audio experience, opinions differ on overall value, especially considering occasional connection issues reported by some users.

    Specifications

    Driver
    High-quality dynamic
    Noise Cancellation
    Active ANC
    Battery Life
    Extended playback
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Build
    Premium design

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent sound clarity

    ...

    Premium build quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Connectivity concerns

    ...

    Expensive for some users

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise crystal-clear audio and premium build, though some report connectivity issues and mixed opinions on pricing.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers premium audio clarity with strong noise cancellation for immersive listening.

    JBL Live Buds 3 offer powerful audio with signature JBL tuning, delivering strong bass and clear vocals. Designed for active users, they include adaptive noise cancellation and smart ambient modes for flexible listening. The ergonomic fit ensures comfort during extended use, while the battery supports all-day performance. Smart touch controls and app integration enhance usability. These earbuds target users seeking dynamic sound and modern features in a stylish, practical design.

    Specifications

    Sound
    JBL Signature
    Noise Cancellation
    Adaptive ANC
    Battery Life
    All-day usage
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Controls
    Touch-enabled

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong bass performance

    ...

    Feature-rich design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Slightly bulky fit

    ...

    Premium pricing

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate strong bass and feature-rich design, though some mention fit comfort varies depending on ear size.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it combines powerful JBL sound with modern smart features for versatile listening.

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 deliver premium audio quality with strong bass, clear vocals, and advanced noise cancellation. Designed for seamless integration with OnePlus devices, they support fast pairing and smooth connectivity. Battery performance is decent, though some users report quicker drain over time. The ergonomic in-ear design ensures comfort for most users, but fit may vary. With high-end features and refined sound tuning, they aim to provide a flagship wireless audio experience.

    Specifications

    Noise Cancellation
    Adaptive ANC
    Audio
    Hi-Fi sound
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Battery
    Moderate backup
    Fit
    In-ear design

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium sound quality

    ...

    Strong ANC performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery inconsistency

    ...

    Mixed comfort feedback

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise premium sound and strong ANC, but mention battery drain issues and mixed feedback on fit and connectivity.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level sound and advanced noise cancellation for a premium listening experience.

    Factors to consider when buying wireless earphones

    • Microphone quality: Multiple microphones and noise reduction technology help improve voice clarity during calls.
    • Noise cancellation: Environmental noise reduction helps minimise background sounds for clearer conversations.
    • Connectivity stability: Reliable Bluetooth connectivity reduces call drops and audio delays.
    • Battery life: Long battery life ensures the earphones last through meetings, calls and daily use.
    • Comfort and fit: Lightweight designs and secure fit improve comfort during long calling sessions.

    What makes wireless earphones good for calls?

    Good call quality depends on microphone design and noise reduction features. Earphones with multiple microphones can separate your voice from background noise, improving clarity during conversations.

    Are wireless earphones reliable for professional calls?

    Yes, many modern wireless earphones are suitable for meetings and professional calls, offering stable connectivity and clear audio when used in typical environments.

    Top 3 features of best TWS earphones for clear calling

    TWS earphonesNoise CancellationSound ProfileBattery
    Sony WF-C710NANCBalancedModerate
    Samsung Buds CoreANCBalancedModerate
    Sennheiser ACCENTUMANCPremium clarityGood
    JBL Live Buds 3Adaptive ANCBass-heavyGood
    OnePlus Buds Pro 2Adaptive ANCPremium bassModerate

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    FAQs
    Yes, many models are suitable for online meetings and voice calls when paired with a stable connection.
    Many earphones include environmental noise reduction to help filter background sounds.
    Yes, longer battery life ensures uninterrupted calls throughout the day.
    Most designs focus on comfort to support extended use.
    Noise cancellation can help reduce surrounding sounds, making it easier for the listener to hear your voice clearly, especially in noisy environments.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

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