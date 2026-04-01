Struggling with calls on the go? These 5 premium earphones feature crystal clear calling
Wireless earphones designed for clear calling focus on strong microphones, noise reduction and stable connectivity for everyday communication.
Our Picks
Best overall
Value for money
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlueView Details
₹7,990
Value for moneySamsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch ControlsView Details
₹3,999
Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, BlackView Details
₹9,989
JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black)View Details
₹9,999
Budget friendlyOnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Imagine you are in metro and you get an important call and the other person cannot hear a word because of the all the noise. This happens to everyone at least once and its frustrating when you have to speak loudly in public places. If you want to avoid these situations, I recommend you get yourself a premium TWS earbuds that features noise cancellation for calls. And to make you choose easily, I have shortlisted these five premium options from top brands like Sony, Samsung, JBL and more.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Sony WF-C710N features AI call quality mode that uses artificial intelligence to enahcne the call quality on the go. These true wireless earbuds deliver balanced sound with punchy bass and clear mids, making them suitable for music and calls. Active noise cancellation helps reduce ambient distractions, though its effectiveness varies depending on usage. The earbuds offer decent battery backup and comfortable in-ear fit for daily use.
Connectivity is generally stable, but some users report occasional pairing issues. Designed for everyday listening, they combine Sony’s audio tuning with practical features, though long-term reliability concerns have been noted by some users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Balanced sound with clear mids
Comfortable for long listening
Reason to avoid
ANC performance inconsistent
Reliability concerns reported
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the punchy bass and clear mids, but mention mixed noise cancellation and occasional connectivity or reliability issues during long-term usage.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers balanced sound and comfortable design for everyday listening with Sony’s trusted tuning.
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls
Our Principles
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With triple mic setup in each earbud, Galaxy Buds Core can offer crystal clear calls with no disturbances and removes all the noise from the background. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds provide a lightweight design with good fit and decent noise cancellation for daily use. They deliver balanced audio suitable for casual listening and calls, though sound quality may vary across devices. Connectivity is generally smooth within Samsung ecosystems, but some users report pairing inconsistencies. Battery life is adequate for regular usage, though charging issues have been noted occasionally. These earbuds aim to offer value-focused performance with essential smart features and comfort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable secure fit
Good value pricing
Reason to avoid
Mixed sound quality feedback
Occasional connectivity issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fit, value, and decent noise cancellation. However, some report inconsistent sound quality and occasional connectivity or charging problems.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers comfortable design and essential features at a value-focused price point.
Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds focus on premium sound quality with detailed lows, mids, and clear vocals. Active noise cancellation enhances listening by reducing external noise, making them suitable for travel and daily use. Build quality reflects a premium design, though connectivity stability can vary across devices. Battery performance is reliable for extended listening sessions. While users appreciate the refined audio experience, opinions differ on overall value, especially considering occasional connection issues reported by some users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent sound clarity
Premium build quality
Reason to avoid
Connectivity concerns
Expensive for some users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise crystal-clear audio and premium build, though some report connectivity issues and mixed opinions on pricing.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers premium audio clarity with strong noise cancellation for immersive listening.
JBL Live Buds 3 offer powerful audio with signature JBL tuning, delivering strong bass and clear vocals. Designed for active users, they include adaptive noise cancellation and smart ambient modes for flexible listening. The ergonomic fit ensures comfort during extended use, while the battery supports all-day performance. Smart touch controls and app integration enhance usability. These earbuds target users seeking dynamic sound and modern features in a stylish, practical design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong bass performance
Feature-rich design
Reason to avoid
Slightly bulky fit
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate strong bass and feature-rich design, though some mention fit comfort varies depending on ear size.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines powerful JBL sound with modern smart features for versatile listening.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 deliver premium audio quality with strong bass, clear vocals, and advanced noise cancellation. Designed for seamless integration with OnePlus devices, they support fast pairing and smooth connectivity. Battery performance is decent, though some users report quicker drain over time. The ergonomic in-ear design ensures comfort for most users, but fit may vary. With high-end features and refined sound tuning, they aim to provide a flagship wireless audio experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium sound quality
Strong ANC performance
Reason to avoid
Battery inconsistency
Mixed comfort feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise premium sound and strong ANC, but mention battery drain issues and mixed feedback on fit and connectivity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level sound and advanced noise cancellation for a premium listening experience.
Factors to consider when buying wireless earphones
- Microphone quality: Multiple microphones and noise reduction technology help improve voice clarity during calls.
- Noise cancellation: Environmental noise reduction helps minimise background sounds for clearer conversations.
- Connectivity stability: Reliable Bluetooth connectivity reduces call drops and audio delays.
- Battery life: Long battery life ensures the earphones last through meetings, calls and daily use.
- Comfort and fit: Lightweight designs and secure fit improve comfort during long calling sessions.
What makes wireless earphones good for calls?
Good call quality depends on microphone design and noise reduction features. Earphones with multiple microphones can separate your voice from background noise, improving clarity during conversations.
Are wireless earphones reliable for professional calls?
Yes, many modern wireless earphones are suitable for meetings and professional calls, offering stable connectivity and clear audio when used in typical environments.
Top 3 features of best TWS earphones for clear calling
|TWS earphones
|Noise Cancellation
|Sound Profile
|Battery
|Sony WF-C710N
|ANC
|Balanced
|Moderate
|Samsung Buds Core
|ANC
|Balanced
|Moderate
|Sennheiser ACCENTUM
|ANC
|Premium clarity
|Good
|JBL Live Buds 3
|Adaptive ANC
|Bass-heavy
|Good
|OnePlus Buds Pro 2
|Adaptive ANC
|Premium bass
|Moderate
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More