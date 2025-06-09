Vivo X Fold 5 display details and key details officially revealed - All details

Vivo is prepared to launch its new foldable mobile phone, the Vivo X Fold 5, soon. The company’s product manager, Han Boxiao, recently posted an image on Weibo revealing the device's internal screen. This has provided insight into the display technology it will use. Let’s take a look at what the upcoming foldable from Vivo has to offer. Vivo X Fold 5 is set to launch in India soon with design changes, a new button and advanced display technology.(Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 5: Display and Other Key Features (Revealed)

According to the image, the Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to use advanced LTPO 8T panels on both its inner and outer screens. These panels support an adaptive refresh rate that adjusts to the content being displayed, helping to deliver smooth visuals for activities such as scrolling and gaming. The phone is built with a high pixel density and resolution to enhance the display clarity.

One notable upgrade is the display’s peak brightness, which reaches 4,500 nits. This level of brightness will improve screen visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. The device also features full-brightness high-frequency PWM dimming as per the shared image. This, combined with TÜV Rheinland’s Global Eye Protection 3.0 certification, aims to reduce eye strain during long usage sessions. Vivo has also partnered with Zeiss to tune the colour accuracy on both screens for precise and consistent colour output.

Design Changes

Furthermore, the image shared by Boxiao reveals a design change with the introduction of a new physical button on the left edge of the phone. This button replaces the alert slider found on the previous X Fold 3 models. Vivo has not yet confirmed the button’s function, but it might offer programmable shortcuts or quick access to certain features.

Vivo has also confirmed the X Fold 5 will be lighter and thinner than its predecessor. It weighs 209 grams, which is less than the 219 grams of the X Fold 3 and the 236 grams of the X Fold 3 Pro. When unfolded, the phone measures 4.3mm in thickness, and when folded, it is 9.33mm thick. While these dimensions are slightly larger than those of the Oppo Find N5, the device still ranks among the slimmer and lighter foldable phones on the market.

Moreover, Vivo has stated that the X Fold 5 will offer strong durability. It can operate in cold temperatures down to minus 20 degrees Celsius and has IP5X dust resistance and IPX9 water resistance ratings.

Vivo X Fold 5: India Launch (Expected)

Reports suggest that Vivo plans to launch the X Fold 5 in India, potentially on July 10, alongside the Vivo X200 FE. This would mark the first time the standard X Fold model becomes available in the Indian market, as earlier only the premium X Fold 3 Pro was sold there. The launch could expand foldable phone options for Indian consumers.