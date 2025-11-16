Want a MacBook without AI? Here’s how to turn off Apple Intelligence

Apple has placed artificial intelligence across macOS, but you may not want these tools running by default. Many users prefer to use AI only when needed, through apps, websites, or browsers like ChatGPT Atlas. If you want more control, macOS lets you turn off Apple Intelligence or limit how it works with apps and services. Here’s how to turn off Apple Intelligence on macOS and decide how your device uses AI tools.(Apple)

You can switch off the entire system or restrict features such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, email summaries, or ChatGPT integration. Your Mac continues to work as usual, and you can turn the features back on whenever you want.

How to Turn Off Apple Intelligence Completely

If you want to disable Apple Intelligence across the system, follow these steps:

1. Open System Settings: Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner and choose System Settings.

2. Go to Apple Intelligence & Siri: Scroll down the left sidebar and select Apple Intelligence & Siri to view AI controls.

3. Toggle Off Apple Intelligence: At the top of the screen, switch off the Apple Intelligence option.

4. Confirm Your Choice: Select Turn Off Apple Intelligence when prompted. This stops the features and removes them from Siri as well, while keeping the rest of macOS functions unchanged.

How to Stop Apps From Feeding Data Into Apple Intelligence

You can keep Apple Intelligence active, but stop specific apps from sending behaviour data to improve suggestions.

1. Open System Settings: Click the Apple menu and choose System Settings.

2. Open Siri Suggestions & Privacy: Select Apple Intelligence & Siri, then scroll through the Siri section and choose Siri Suggestions & Privacy.

3. Manage App Permissions: You’ll see a list of apps that use Siri to generate suggestions. Toggle off Learn from this application for any app you want to exclude, then select Done.

How to Disable ChatGPT Use Inside Apple Intelligence

macOS can use ChatGPT to perform tasks such as generating text, creating images or answering queries. However, you can choose to disable this connection.

1. Open System Settings: Go to the Apple menu and select System Settings.

2. Find the ChatGPT Settings: Select Apple Intelligence & Siri, scroll through the Siri section, and choose ChatGPT under Extensions.

3. Turn Off ChatGPT: Toggle off Use ChatGPT. Apple Intelligence will stop sending tasks to ChatGPT. You can enable it again anytime by selecting Set Up.

How to Disable Apple Intelligence Email Summaries

You can stop the Mail app from using AI-generated previews of your messages.

1. Open Mail: Launch the Mail app, then select Mail in the menu bar and choose Settings.

2. Turn Off Message Summaries: To do this, select the Viewing tab and untick Summarise Message Previews.