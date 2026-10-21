33-year-old UK bodybuilder dies after collapsing on stage during competition

A 33-year-old bodybuilder died on Sunday after collapsing on stage in front of a shocked audience during the finals of a bodybuilding competition in Telford, England. The bodybuilder died a day before his 34th birthday. (Instagram/@mateusz.chmura.92)

According to a report by the New York Post, Mateusz Chmura, from Wakefield, was competing in his second event at the PCA British Finals when he collapsed during his routine. The Physical Culture Association (PCA) announced his death in a statement, expressing “deep sadness” over the incident.

Chmura received emergency treatment on stage before being airlifted to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of his death has not been publicly confirmed.

The bodybuilder reportedly died a day before his 34th birthday. He had finished second in his first competition just two weeks earlier and had married his wife, Patrycja Chmura, in August.

Competition halted after bodybuilder’s collapse In a statement shared on social media, the PCA said the British Finals were halted while Chmura was receiving medical attention. After he was taken from the venue, organisers held a meeting with the other athletes and decided to continue with the competition.

In its statement, the association offered its condolences to Chmura’s wife, family and friends, as well as everyone who knew him. “Our deepest condolences go to his wife, family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him,” the organisation said in an Instagram post.