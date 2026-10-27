96-year-old US man sets Guinness World Record after becoming a grandfather for the first time at 92

A 96-year-old man from the United States has earned a Guinness World Records title for a milestone that came much later in life than it does for most people. Normand Tousignant became a grandfather for the first time at the age of 92, setting a record that his family decided to celebrate in a special way. Normand Tousignant shares a special bond with granddaughter Madison. (Guinness World Records)

According to the Guinness World Records report, Tousignant was 92 years and 24 days old when his granddaughter Madison was born on September 22, 2022. He was officially recognised for the achievement nearly four years later, during his 96th birthday celebrations in August 2026.

Granddaughter's arrival brought renewed joy Tousignant and his wife, Mary Louise, welcomed their only daughter, Kerry, in 1990. More than three decades later, Madison's arrival brought a new chapter to their family.

Kerry described her father's reaction to her pregnancy as ecstatic, emotional and proud. She also spoke about how having an older father had made her value the time spent with her parents.

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In the Guinness World Records report, Kerry recalled crying at her wedding when she realised the significance of having her 86-year-old father beside her. She said Madison's birth and her father's record recognition had become equally memorable moments in her life.

The family later moved from Virginia to Charlotte, North Carolina, to live closer to one another.

How he broke the previous record According to the official Guinness World Records entry, Tousignant surpassed Australian Charles Smith, who became a grandfather for the first time at 91 years and 209 days old.

Tousignant was six months older than Smith when he first became a grandfather. His record is based on his age when Madison was born in September 2022, rather than when the recognition was formally celebrated.

The family decided to apply for the title after one of Kerry's cousins shared a newspaper article about the previous record holder. Although Tousignant is a private person, the family eventually decided to pursue the recognition.

A special bond with his granddaughter Despite being hard of hearing, Tousignant has found different ways to bond with Madison. Their activities include playing together, chasing each other around playgrounds and sharing mini doughnuts.

Kerry told Guinness World Records that her father had even climbed up a playground slide recently. Madison also enjoys visiting her grandparents at their residential community, particularly to spend time in the swimming pool.

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Tousignant worked as a clinical psychologist and enjoys reading, puzzles, concerts and museums. His daughter, Kerry, hopes he will pass on his love of reading to Madison through bedtime stories.