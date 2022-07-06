A remote is hidden in this image. How quickly can you spot it?

Brainteasers and puzzles have been around us forever. They are entertaining and often rewarding to solve. And if you are someone who loves to solve brainteasers and puzzles, here's a brainteaser for you. The brainteaser created by a UK-based home furnishing company is doing the rounds on social media. It has left netizens stunned as they are unable to find the remote hidden in plain sight in under one minute.

The brainteaser was shared by a home furnishing company named ScS in a blog. "Many of us turned to boxsets and films to see us through lockdown, but where have we left the remote?" they wrote as the image's caption. The image shows several furnishing items such as sofas, wall clocks, plants, chairs, rugs, photo frames and mirrors. What you need to spot is a remote.

"A third (33%) of people can't find the remote control in under one minute. The average time to solve this puzzle is 40 seconds," they added.

Take a look at the image below to see how quickly you can spot it.

The image has a hidden remote. Can you find it in under one minute?(ScS)

Is the puzzle still proving to be a head scratcher for you? Are you still looking for the image in the picture? Then this image may help. If you don't want to see the solution and want to give it another try, don't scroll past this space just yet.

The image shows a remote encircled in red. (ScS)

Were you able to find the remote? How long did it take for you to spot the remote hidden in plain sight?

