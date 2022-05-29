Adorable kitten gets saved from a wildfire, gets petted by rescuer. Watch

Social media is often filled with videos and photos of adorable animals getting rescued as they had been stuck in an unfortunate position. The San Diego Humane Society has recently taken to their Twitter handle in order to share an update about a cute little kitten. The kitten was rescued by the society, and showered with love and cuddles as is evident in this video.

The video was shared on Twitter with a detailed caption. It reads, “The kitten found by firefighters fighting the #NewMexicoFires is doing much better. Our Emergency Response Team volunteer Summer gives us an update on the kitten, from the temporary animal shelter in Las Vegas, NM.” The caption also included the hashtags #CalfCanyonFire and #HermitsPeakFire.

According to an article published by UPI News, Summer Piper, a San Diego Humane Society volunteer, was dispatched to New Mexico to assist with relief and recovery efforts in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire. She was told to accept the package from the firefighters. She saw a cute little cat staring straight at her when she opened the box. The little kitty was fortunate to have survived the fire zone.

The kitten found by firefighters fighting the #NewMexicoFires is doing much better. Our Emergency Response Team volunteer Summer gives us an update on the kitten, from the temporary animal shelter in Las Vegas, NM. #CalfCanyonFire #HermitsPeakFire pic.twitter.com/LXGakY3OYj — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) May 23, 2022

