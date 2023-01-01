Anand Mahindra shares video of Elephant blessing a dancer in Karnataka's temple

The chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra often shares several exciting videos on his Twitter profile. He always keeps his followers engaged in one way or another. Recently, the industrialist shared a video of an elephant blessing a traditional dancer, which has surely caught many people's attention.

A dancer in traditional clothing is dancing on the grounds of the temple while an elephant and its handler are visible in the video. The elephant gently rests its trunk on the dancer's head as she turns to face the tusker and folds her hands to ask for its blessings. Later, the elephant repeats the move while nodding along with the dancer's performance.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Sri Durgaaparameshwari temple, Kateel, Karnataka. Amazing. And I would like to think the Temple Elephant is bestowing a blessing on all of us for a Happier New Year!"

Take a look at the adorable video here:

Sri Durgaaparameshwari temple , Kateel, Karnataka.

Amazing. And I would like to think the Temple Elephant is bestowing a blessing on all of us for a Happier New Year! 😊 pic.twitter.com/s2xdqV8w5D — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2022

This clip was shared just two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than four lakh times and has 25,000 likes.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "In Kerala, we say that the longer the trunk of the elephant, the more spectacular he/she is. This one has a long, curly trunk that's just a treat to watch! Such a magnificent animal." Another person added, "Temple elephants are such loving creatures ...always blessing each and every person gently with their trunk." A third person added, "The Elephants are trained. Their blessings gesture cannot be the same as a human. The animal instinct for love is to hug and lick."