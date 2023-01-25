Andy Murray has a ‘tough game’ while dropping his daughter at school, shares reality check

After Andy Murray’s promising Australian Open campaign ended in heartbreak, the former world number one reunited with his family. He even went to drop off his 6-year-old daughter at school. That’s when an unusual incident happened. His daughter asked him to ‘just stay in the car’ and warned him not to give her a ‘kiss and a cuddle’ when dropping her off at school. The Tennis star shared this incident on Twitter saying it was a ‘tough game’. While many fathers associated with his plight, some dropped laughing emoticons in the comments.

“School drop off this morning. My 6 year old “daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.” Tough game. Back to reality!” wrote Andy Murray on Twitter.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has amassed more than three million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to post comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the tweet’s comments section:

British broadcaster Piers Morgan commented, “Firm handshake time. ” “The worst part is when they just call you DAD,” wrote Australian Snooker player and former world champion Neil Robertson. Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand also responded to the tweet and dropped three laughing emotes. A Twitter user wrote, “Once my 7 yr old son refused to kiss me goodbye in the playground, so I waited for him to line up with the other 3 year groups. I waded into the middle of the lines & gave him a huge kiss. He’s never refused to kiss me since. He’s 17 now!!” “Wait until you’re asked to walk behind them or asked to park round the corner,” expressed another. “Know the feeling. You are now in Phase 2: open car window and yell I LOVE YOU!!!! at them as you drive away. My sweeties are now young teens and I do that when they are being grumpy and difficult on the way to school,” shared a third. Many also dropped laughing emoticons in the comments.

