News / Trending / Bid, laugh, repeat! IPL 2024 auction memes that will leave you in splits

Bid, laugh, repeat! IPL 2024 auction memes that will leave you in splits

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 19, 2023 05:50 PM IST

While Pat Cummins became the first player to be sold for more than ₹20 crore, Mitchell Starc emerged as the costliest buy ever, secured by KKR for ₹24.75 crore.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is currently underway in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. This year’s auction has set some staggering records. Pat Cummins has made headlines as the first player to be sold for more than 20 crore, having been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 20.50 crore. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc has become the most expensive player ever sold in the league’s history. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired him for 24.75 crore. With this, both Australian players broke the record of England player Sam Curran, who was bought for 18.5 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year.

IPL 2024 Auction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared this meme during the mini-auction. (X/@rajasthanroyals)
IPL 2024 Auction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared this meme during the mini-auction. (X/@rajasthanroyals)

The ten teams participating in the IPL are competing to acquire the best players for the upcoming edition. As expected, the hashtag #IPLAuction2024 is currently trending on various social media platforms. Many cricket enthusiasts are also sharing memes on the auction. As the intense bidding war during the mini-auction continues, sit back and enjoy memes that will keep you laughing hard.

Here’s what Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared.

Swiggy compared the amount spent on Pat Cummins during the IPL auction to servings of Hyderabadi biryani.

This X user shared a video to talk about the record-breaking auction of Australian cricketers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Another shared a scene from Ajay Devgan’s film Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai.

This individual shared a pic of Virat Kohli and wrote, “Why is RCB bidding for Pat Cummins?”

IPL’s first-ever female auctioneer, Mallika Sagar, is conducting the auction in Dubai. The first player who was sold in today’s auction was Jamaican cricketer Rovaman Powell. Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought him for 7.40 crore. The 10 IPL teams have an overall budget of 262.95 crore to fill 77 slots.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023
