Bid, laugh, repeat! IPL 2024 auction memes that will leave you in splits

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is currently underway in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. This year’s auction has set some staggering records. Pat Cummins has made headlines as the first player to be sold for more than ₹20 crore, having been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹20.50 crore. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc has become the most expensive player ever sold in the league’s history. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired him for ₹24.75 crore. With this, both Australian players broke the record of England player Sam Curran, who was bought for ₹18.5 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year. IPL 2024 Auction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared this meme during the mini-auction. (X/@rajasthanroyals)

The ten teams participating in the IPL are competing to acquire the best players for the upcoming edition. As expected, the hashtag #IPLAuction2024 is currently trending on various social media platforms. Many cricket enthusiasts are also sharing memes on the auction. As the intense bidding war during the mini-auction continues, sit back and enjoy memes that will keep you laughing hard.

IPL’s first-ever female auctioneer, Mallika Sagar, is conducting the auction in Dubai. The first player who was sold in today’s auction was Jamaican cricketer Rovaman Powell. Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought him for ₹7.40 crore. The 10 IPL teams have an overall budget of ₹262.95 crore to fill 77 slots.