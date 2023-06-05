Boss throws out chairs from office to 'increase productivity'

People often share stories about their work environment on social media. While some share how their seniors or managers have helped them in challenging times, others post about the toxic environment at their workplace. A Reddit user shared a similar story in a post. Redditor @m_zayd explained how their boss threw out all the chairs at work because they didn’t want their employees to sit down during break time, intending to increase productivity. Boss threw out chairs from the office so that they can increase employee productivity.(Reddit/@m_zayd)

“Owners throw out all the chairs in store because they don't want employees to sit down,” read the caption of the post. They further added, “Walked into work today to find chairs missing. The chairs up front for customers are still available but all chairs used by employees during downtime and break time have been removed. There's still one chair available in the back of the store but it's for the owner and has this sign attached. Apparently, this is being done to 'increase productivity.'” The Redditor also shared a picture of a folded chair with a note that read, “Not for employee use.”

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been upvoted 15,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "Time to decrease productivity." A second added, "Am I missing something? Why would productivity need to be increased on employee breaks?" "All part of dehumanizing the working class and instituting a disciplinary regime," shared a third.

