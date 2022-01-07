Bride dances to Sau Aasmaan, video ends with a sweet twist. Watch

There are wedding videos on the Internet that leave people saying aww and also with a smile. Here’s a video that is a perfect inclusion to that list. It is a clip that shows a bride grooving to the song Sau Aasmaan from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

The video was posted earlier last month on the official Instagram page of YSDC Wedding Choreography. “SURPRISE BRIDE ENTRY. Watch till the end to see something super special,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Since being shared, it is also being re-posted by many across various social media platforms.

The video opens to show the bride giving a twist to her entry. Instead of entering the venue in the traditional way, she does so by showcasing amazing dance moves to the song. In-between her family members join in to groove with her too. However, that is not all that the video shows and the clip ends with a surprising twist.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 2.2 lakh views. The share has also collected varied comments.

“Amazing. One of the best which l have seen so far,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can’t stop watching this on loop,” posted another. “Amazing dance,” expressed a third. “Love it,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON