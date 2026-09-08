Couple tests ₹47,000 toothbrush equipped with camera, torch and AI: ‘There’s too much going on’

As the clip progresses, they try brushing their teeth with it while testing the camera in the toothbrush.

“Is the new Dyson CameraJet toothbrush worth it?” reads the caption shared along with the video by content creators who go by “theolivetreefamily”. The clip opens on the couple trying to understand how the product works.

A content-creator couple recently tested the $499.99 (approx. ₹47,000) smart toothbrush from Dyson, featuring a built-in camera, torch, and AI flossing technology. Sharing their review online, they demonstrated its real-time video feed and plaque-targeting features, sparking widespread laughter, scepticism, and curiosity among social media users.

How did social media react? An individual expressed, “You’ve really taken one for the team with this review.” Another commented, “This was too funny to watch. Other toothbrushes have lasted us years with no changes, so I’m surprised people will buy into this!”

A third posted, “As a dentist, I thank you for your service! I wanted to see what the hype was about.” A fourth wrote, “Brilliant review, guys. Although I feel this is for people who don't have an extra 2 minutes to use a separate water flosser.”

Content creators respond to paid video allegations: A few claimed that Dyson paid the content creators for the video. The Chung Family responded, “Not a paid AD or gifted, we paid full price for this unit from Curry’s. Stay to the end for proof of purchase if you don’t believe us! We are really hoping that the video generates enough income to pay for itself - also if Dyson is watching, hey, maybe next time?!”

About Dyson CameraJet: According to Dyson, it is “the only toothbrush with a camera and a jet, to target the gaps and remove plaque between your teeth.” The company stated: “It's a camera viewing, gap finding, jet washing, liquid flossing, mouthwash dispensing, technique teaching, live streaming, plaque blasting, precision cleaning toothbrush. That’s all.”

What did Dyson's founder say about the new product? Flossing is an awkward and time-consuming chore. Few of us do it even though we know we should. Dyson engineers and scientists have spent well over a decade understanding oral care regimes and how nasties build up in the mouth. Our research has shown that people consistently miss the areas where plaque forms: the gaps between teeth.

We wanted to solve three fundamental problems: how to see those gaps, remove plaque, how to improve cleaning performance while brushing.

By combining a camera, machine learning, precision fluid dynamics, advanced brushing technologies, connectivity and WiFi, Dyson CameraJet™ introduces an entirely new way to keep your mouth healthy.

James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer