Do you know how to be adopted by a cat? Learn from this sweet video

Do you want to be adopted by a cat? If you are a feline lover, you may be aware that they are the ones who decide to adopt their own humans. There are also videos on the Internet that showcase this habit of the cats perfectly. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and the clip makes for a wonderful watch.

The video is shared on Reddit with the caption, “Is this how to be adopted by a cat?” There is a chance that after watching the video you will nod in agreement that this is indeed the way.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Yep, you're his now,” wrote a Reddit user. “That's the cat they sent to ask you about your car's extended warranty,” joked another.

“I always let people know about this. No one wants a cat, nor picks it. The cat will choose you. And the person will say I don’t want it but they are just so awesome, one can’t help but fall in love. Dog and other house animals are cool but cats are just different,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

