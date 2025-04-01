Florida ‘dog mom’ influencer arrested for having sex with pet Chihuahua, filming act: Police

A Florida influencer who labelled herself as a "dog mom" on social media was arrested for allegedly having sex with her Chihuahua. As per the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), she admitted to performing sexual acts on her dog and recording them. ‘Dog mom’ Logan Guminski arrested for allegedly having sex with her pet Chihuahua. (Instagram/@alexgumx)

“Last Friday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Jordyn Batts arrested 27-year-old Logan Guminski for Sexual Activity Involving an Animal and Filming Sexual Activity Involving an Animal,” the department wrote online.

MSCO said that Batts received “information from an anonymous tip that Guminski posted a video to Instagram depicting sexual activity with a dog.” She later located "several photos and videos of Guminski with the abused animal” and confirmed that the person depicted in the videos is Guminski.

Batts, along with detective Annemarie Larocque, interacted with Guminski on March 21, where she allegedly “advised that she is a ‘content creator’ who generates sexually explicit photos and videos to sell on the internet.

As per the police, she admitted to “creating and sharing the video with another social media user, who requested it and paid $500.”

The cops claimed that she confessed to having been involved in “sexual activity with another dog.” The police said they found videos of the incidents on her cell phone. Eventually, she was arrested and taken to Marion County Jail.

The department issued the statement on Facebook and shared a video of Guminski’s arrest.

How did social media react?

“That’s not creating content. That’s abuse,” posted an individual. Another joined, “She's a complete degenerate.” A third continued, “Our society is beyond broken.” A fourth expressed, “This will only get worse over time. There are far too many ‘creators’ on OF now, and they’re resorting to extreme measures to stand out.” A fifth wrote, “I can’t even… What happens in a person’s mind that makes them think that raping a dog is okay?”

According to the New York Post, she was detained on March 22 and released on a $10,000 bond. According to the court documents cited by the outlet, she is set to appear in court on April 22.

Multiple posts about Logan Guminski's dogs are on her Instagram account, which was active at the time of writing this report. One of the videos shows her using a feature that “predicts” people’s ideal partner. In the clip, a text insert says, “Show what your man looks like,” and the results come back as a picture of a dog.