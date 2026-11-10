German Police call for reinforcements, helicopter to control crowd at shop selling kebabs at discounted price
Germany’s Dortmund Police deployed about 100 officers and a helicopter to control the crowd outside a kebab shop.
German police deployed nearly 100 officers and a helicopter in Dortmund after a crowd pelted law enforcement with bottles, stones, and fireworks outside a new fast-food outlet. The disorder broke out after hundreds of people gathered to buy kebabs offered at a promotional price of one euro.
What had happened?
An eatery announced a one-off introductory price of €1 for kebabs, which usually sell for €7.50 to €9, the Guardian reported.
The owner initially tried to hire private security, but they quickly became overwhelmed by the crowd. Eventually, the owner called the police seeking help.
According to police, about 300 people gathered outside the shop to get the food item at a discounted rate. However, the owner claimed that the number of people who came to his shop crossed 1,000. It is reported that the crowd included not just adults but kids too, who tried to get their hands on a kebab at a bargain price.
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Officers who initially reached the scene were pelted with stones, bottles, and fireworks. The situation got so out of hand that the first responders called for reinforcements. The department eventually deployed about 100 officers on ground and a helicopter.
“Anyone who uses violence, in this case once again against police officers, is not an adventure-seeking youth or a troublemaker, but a criminal,” The head of Dortmund’s police, Tim Frommeyer, said in a statement.
Was anyone arrested?
The police arrested several people on the scene. One person in the crowd reportedly had a blank-firing pistol in his possession. Many people are facing charges for alleged property damage and breach of peace.
However, the police did not clarify whether the restaurant owner would face any charges.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More