German Police call for reinforcements, helicopter to control crowd at shop selling kebabs at discounted price

German police deployed nearly 100 officers and a helicopter in Dortmund after a crowd pelted law enforcement with bottles, stones, and fireworks outside a new fast-food outlet. The disorder broke out after hundreds of people gathered to buy kebabs offered at a promotional price of one euro. The police have arrested several people in connection with the incident at the kebab shop. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

What had happened? An eatery announced a one-off introductory price of €1 for kebabs, which usually sell for €7.50 to €9, the Guardian reported.

The owner initially tried to hire private security, but they quickly became overwhelmed by the crowd. Eventually, the owner called the police seeking help.

According to police, about 300 people gathered outside the shop to get the food item at a discounted rate. However, the owner claimed that the number of people who came to his shop crossed 1,000. It is reported that the crowd included not just adults but kids too, who tried to get their hands on a kebab at a bargain price.

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Officers who initially reached the scene were pelted with stones, bottles, and fireworks. The situation got so out of hand that the first responders called for reinforcements. The department eventually deployed about 100 officers on ground and a helicopter.

“Anyone who uses violence, in this case once again against police officers, is not an adventure-seeking youth or a troublemaker, but a criminal,” The head of Dortmund’s police, Tim Frommeyer, said in a statement.

Was anyone arrested? The police arrested several people on the scene. One person in the crowd reportedly had a blank-firing pistol in his possession. Many people are facing charges for alleged property damage and breach of peace.

However, the police did not clarify whether the restaurant owner would face any charges.