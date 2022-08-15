Man receives Swiggy order from specially-abled agent, shares inspiring post

Most of us have experienced anger at the slightest delay in receiving our food, which we have ordered online, especially when hungry. And this Bengaluru man was no exception. However, the man felt 'numb' and 'stupid' when a specially-abled agent delivered food to his doorstep. He later penned and shared his experience online, which the netizens received well.

"My order was getting delayed & delayed! It was a beautiful Sunday in Bangalore yesterday - gloomy weather, light drizzle & sun shining occasionally, made it perfect. Like most of the Bangaloreans on Sunday - I was too lazy to get out of my comfortable bed & hence decided to order something via a food delivery app. Life is good, it seems," wrote Rohit Kumar Singh on LinkedIn while sharing a picture of the delivery agent.

Singh added that he got impatient once the estimated time for arrival, which was 30 minutes, passed. "I called the delivery boy & with a very comforting tone, he said "I will be there in sometime sir", few more minutes passed & still the gentleman has not arrived yet. Ugggg, I called again and said "Bhaiya please jaldi Karo naa, bhookh lg rhi hai" (Brother please come fast, I am starving). He again responded with a very comforting tone & telling me just 5 minutes more," Singh added.

Rohit Kumar Singh, who was to express his disappointment with the delay in the delivery, continued, "When I opened the door - I saw a person graciously smiling at me with the order in his hand. Mid 40's, grey hair, trying to balance himself with crutches & smiling at me, I was numb for a second & feeling stupid to get impatient sitting on my comfortable bed. In my head, I was wondering what all struggle he had to go through to get this order to me. I immediately apologized to him and tried to have a conversation."

He then got engaged in a conversation with the delivery agent. Singh learned, "His name is Krishnappa Rathod, he lost his job at a cafe in the pandemic & since then donned the hat of a delivery boy(quite graciously), he has 3 children but due to his financial condition could not get all of them to Bangalore for a better education. From getting up in the early morning to working the entire day tirelessly defying all the odds is the superpower he possesses."

"We had this conversation for over 2-3 minutes & suddenly he said - 'Sir, I am getting late for my next delivery', Krishannpa left, leaving so many questions that were hard for me to answer," Singh concluded his post.

The post was shared a week ago and has since garnered more than 15,900 likes. It has also received over 780 comments from people willing to help him financially and offer him a job.

"Can we improve his mobility by getting him better prosthetics? I'll try to call him on the number you have provided," commented an individual. "Can you please DM the number? Also, if it's possible, let's tag the employer and help him get noticed. May be for better roles which might require less physical activity!" wrote another.

A woman who once received an order from the same delivery person shared her experience. She wrote, "I also got the privilege to get my food delivered by him once . The house is on first floor with stairs access only. When I opened the door and saw him , I told him 'you could have asked me to come down'. He's like madam this is my job to ge the food delivered to your door step. I was so overwhelmed I could not even think about giving any tip. Rohit Kumar Singh Thanks for this post. Please share his gpay number."