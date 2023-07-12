Man's arrest for performing cartwheels on railway platform divides Twitter

There are different places where people can show their acrobatic skills but a railway platform is not one of them. And a man learnt this the hard way when he was spotted performing cartwheels on a platform. His act further led to his arrest. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) took to their official Twitter profile to share about the incident and also post a video of the man’s acts. However, the post has created a debate among Twitter users. While some are appreciating the action taken by the police, others consider it ‘too harsh’. The image shows a man cartwheeling at a railway platform. (Twitter/@RPF_INDIA)

“A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorised entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst,” the department wrote as they shared the video.

The clip opens to show a man standing on the platform. Soon he starts doing cartwheels as other people keep staring at him.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared on July 10. Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. From supporting the police's action to criticising it, people have posted various comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video shared by RPF:

“Good work RPF. Railway stations are meant for safe travel with family and friends. However, many unauthorised people are often seen moving around various stations,” posted a Twitter user. “I don't see any nuisance created by the person in this video. Railway platform looks quite empty. It's not that he is causing inconvenience to passengers. If this was done in a crowded station, it can be understood but not here,” shared another. “Good job,” added a third. “Unbelievable talent but advise him that such types of activities should never be done at stations again,” wrote a fourth.