Mumbai Police uses scene from Ranveer Singh's 83 trailer for advisory

The trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 by Kabir Khan is creating a lot of buzz since its release on November 30. The film follows the Indian cricket team that won the first ever World Cup in 1983 by defeating West Indies. Many are now sharing different posts to express their reactions to the trailer. Mumbai Police has taken this opportunity to post an advisory using a scene from the trailer and that too with a funny twist.

“When you don't wear your mask inspite of '83' million reminders,” they wrote. They also posted an image that shows a scene from the film in which Ranveer Singh, playing the role of former India captain Kapil Dev, is seen delivering a dialogue.

The post has been shared a little over three hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 7,400 likes and counting. The share has also amassed various comments.

“Most funny and epic handle on Instagram right now!” wrote an Instagram user. “Lit,” commented another. Many also posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

