Panama influencer criticised for posing in front of quake rubble says she wanted to help

Influencer Gracie Bon, who was recently criticised for posing in front of earthquake rubble in Panama, has addressed the backlash. In an Instagram post, she claimed she shared the visuals to help and draw attention to the country’s ground reality. Gracia Bon who found herself in the middle of a social media controversy. (Instagram/@graciebon)

What did Gracie Bon say? The influencer fired back at her critics in a video. Explaining why she chose to photograph herself, she shared that she just wanted to help.

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“I don’t make any money from this,” she said in a video. “My intention was to help with resources and find one or two families I could help rebuild their house”

“If I’m in the photo, I’m not posing. I just chose a picture where I’m in it instead of one where I’m not, because I know it’ll get more reach and attention from my followers and I can help rebuild a house,” she explained to her 12 million followers.

Further, a translated post on her Instagram read, “There are people who get more outraged by a photo than by seeing families lose everything. Sometimes the problem is not what we do, but the eyes with which you decide to see it. Let's help Panama.”