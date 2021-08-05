Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

Since its launch in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has been intriguing and stunning people, across the globe, with its incredible content related to the world that lies beyond our Blue Planet. Case in point, the recent post shared by Nasa that lets you “peer back in time to some of the earliest moments in our universe.” The share is complete with an astounding video.

“Back in time. Hubble deep fields are like time machines that allow us to peer back in time to some of the earliest moments in our universe. Because the light we see here took billions of years to reach us, we see these galaxies as they were billions of years ago,” they wrote.

The space agency further added, “This “fly-through” of the Hubble Ultra Deep Field represents one of the deepest views of our cosmos. Hubble’s spectacular technology reveals this breathtaking portrait featuring galaxies of all shapes, sizes, colors, and ages, including some of the first to ever emerge shortly after the big bang.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted some 16 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 28,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared how the post amazed them.

“Wow, mind blowing and beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Speechless,” expressed another. “It’s art,” commented a third.

