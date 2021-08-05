Home / Trending / Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how
The image is taken from a video shared by Nasa on Instagram.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image is taken from a video shared by Nasa on Instagram.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

“Wow, mind blowing and beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post by Nasa.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:36 PM IST

Since its launch in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has been intriguing and stunning people, across the globe, with its incredible content related to the world that lies beyond our Blue Planet. Case in point, the recent post shared by Nasa that lets you “peer back in time to some of the earliest moments in our universe.” The share is complete with an astounding video.

“Back in time. Hubble deep fields are like time machines that allow us to peer back in time to some of the earliest moments in our universe. Because the light we see here took billions of years to reach us, we see these galaxies as they were billions of years ago,” they wrote.

The space agency further added, “This “fly-through” of the Hubble Ultra Deep Field represents one of the deepest views of our cosmos. Hubble’s spectacular technology reveals this breathtaking portrait featuring galaxies of all shapes, sizes, colors, and ages, including some of the first to ever emerge shortly after the big bang.”

Take a look at the post:

+

Since being posted some 16 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 28,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared how the post amazed them.

“Wow, mind blowing and beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Speechless,” expressed another. “It’s art,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.