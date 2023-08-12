Policeman gets shoutout from Mumbai Indians for his impressive bowling skills

Mumbai Indians recently took to Twitter to give a shoutout to a policeman whose bowling skills left them impressed. The IPL franchise shared a video on their official Instagram page and wrote how they are stunned by the cop’s skills. The image shows the policeman whose video was posted by Mumbai Indians. (Twitter/@bhati_durjan_singh0526)

“'Hello [100], we'd like to report a case of fiery pace,” they wrote as they posted the video. The video opens to show the policeman, identified as Durjan Harsani, in a practice session. The policeman in uniform is seen bowling skillfully to claim the wicket of a batsman.

Take a look at this video that shows a cop’s bowling skills:

The video was posted on August 10. Since being shared, the clip has received close to 4.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has gathered more than 12,000 likes. While people agreed that the cop has amazing skills, some questioned the capability of the batsman.

What did Twitter users say about this video of a cop’s cricket skills?

“Considering cricket isn't his main occupation, his bowling action looks quite impressive,” praised a Twitter user. “Bowling action is nice yaar,” added another. “You should call him for trial this season. It will be great,” suggested a third. “Batsman playing like a 8 y/o kid, no feet movement, no use for hand-eye combination, and he himself was getting out for the video clip,” joined a fourth. “What a lovely action and follow through,” wrote a fifth.