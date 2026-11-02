PV Sindhu says she’s ‘100% not getting paid’ to promote Deepinder Goyal’s ₹85,000 Temple wearable

Badminton champion PV Sindhu on Sunday praised Temple, a wearable fitness tracker from Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's health-tech company, while stressing that she was not paid to endorse it. PV Sindhu is among the well-known personalities spotted wearing Deepinder Goyal's Temple.

"100% not getting paid lol!!! I had my doubts too when I first reached out to @deepigoyal," Sindhu, 31, said on X on Sunday, responding to a user who asked if she was endorsing Temple for free.

Sindhu said she has been working closely with Goyal, the former CEO of Zomato's parent company Eternal, and his team to understand how the device could gather metrics useful for athletes.

"I've been using it myself, and I genuinely think it's a game changer! I've been working closely with Deepi (Goyal) and his team to figure out how we can get the most meaningful metrics, not just for me, but for athletes in general," she said on X, shortly before Goyal wrote about the pre-launch.

"And the more I use it, the more I believe in what they're building. It's honestly incredible how something so small can be so effective," she said of the device, which, unlike smartwatches, is worn on the temple at the side of the forehead.

She added that one can comfortably play badminton and even swim wearing it.

"You barely even notice it on your face. I started as a sceptic, but once I began using it and saw how well it worked, I genuinely fell in love with it," she said.