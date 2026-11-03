Scotsman caught with £14,000 cocaine and heroin, and a lamb named Pablo in car, avoids jail

A 56-year-old Scottish man who was found in a car carrying more than £14,000 worth of cocaine and heroin, while a lamb ate a bag of chips in the back seat, has avoided a prison sentence. The lamb, named Pablo, was found in the back seat of John McNeil's car in 2023. (Police Scotland)

John McNeil was travelling as a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf driven by Lindsey Sangster when police stopped the vehicle on the M74 in Glasgow on April 22, 2023.

A police dog later discovered two bags containing cocaine and heroin hidden underneath the front passenger seat. The drugs were valued at £4,640 and £10,050, respectively.

Officers also found a lamb, named Pablo, sitting in the back seat and eating from a bag of chips.

How the lamb ended up in the car During the police search, Sergeant Nick Twigg asked Sangster where the lamb had come from. According to his testimony, McNeil told him that she was a "trainee shepherdess."

However, when prosecutor Julianna Keenan asked whether there was any evidence to support the claim, the officer replied: "No, the lamb at the time was eating a bag of chips left on the back seat. There were no bottles."

McNeil and Sangster later told the court that they had picked up the lamb from the middle of the road because they believed it was in a "dangerous position".

McNeil said they were returning to Ayrshire after travelling to Edinburgh to help another man buy a car when they came across Pablo. He claimed the lamb appeared "dehydrated" and had not been fed for a couple of hours.