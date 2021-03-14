Smriti Irani’s homework-related post with witty caption wins people
Union Minster Smriti Irani’s posts on Instagram often make people smile and giggle. From sharing posts on viral memes to relatable posts on Monday blues, her funny posts often win people over. Her recent homework-related post, shared with a witty caption is no different. It’s such which may leave you chuckling.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture which shows her working while sitting inside a vehicle. “Kaun kehta hai homework sirf school mein hota hai [Who says homework is only for school],” reads the first line of her post. The next few lines in the post get hilarious.
Check out the post to see what she wrote:
Since being shared a little over 15 hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 54,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including actor Sonu Sood. While replying, he wrote, “Padhega India, tabhi to badhega India [India will grow when people get educated].”
There were many who appreciated Irani’s post and also wrote how her shares often make them chuckle. Just like this individual who shared, “You are absolutely right, every work needs preparation. I like your attitude of getting into the things and working accordingly ...You also have a good sense of humour.”
“Highly admire your oratory skills. More power to you. Keep shining,” said another. “You are so witty,” expressed a third.
What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s share?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s homework-related post with witty caption wins people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hug a sheep': German farm introduces free cuddling sessions to beat loneliness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of grooming sessions of animals is too cute to handle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual event of Elephant Day celebrated in Ayutthaya, Thailand. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico take fight against Covid-19 to vast market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Story of life’: Harsh Goenka shares flip book video, wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani, Mumbai Police share clip of musicians performing enthusiastically
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philadelphia to dim lights to make it safer for migratory birds in flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buzz Lightyear left on plane goes on an amazing journey to reunite with its 'And
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballerina in Russia dances on ice to save bay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha showcases love for animals in this cute Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox