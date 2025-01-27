'Still in post-Mumbai depression': Delhi man's touching note for city after two-day trip

The Delhi-Mumbai rivalry is legendary and online debates are common between the residents of the two of iconic cities. Amid this discussion, a Delhi man penned a long letter appreciating Mumbai after a two-day stay in the 'City of Dreams'. After a memorable two-day stay in Mumbai, a Delhi resident wrote a love letter to the city and its culture.(Reddit/Flashy_Paper_7953)

In a heartwarming post, he poured his emotions into what can only be described as a love letter to the city. "I visited this beautiful city for the Alan Walker concert, and holy FF! I’m in love with this city, the people, the culture, everything!" he wrote.

Born and raised in Delhi, he shared how Mumbai had always been a destination on his bucket list. Growing up, he had friends from Mumbai, many of whom he bonded with during his school days while playing Counter-Strike 1.6. Yet, it wasn’t until October 2024 that he finally got the chance to visit the city.

Take a look at the post here:

"I decided that I have to visit again since two days went like so quick, I had a very good friend, she made sure that I visit most of the places in Mumbai in two-day trip. I'm in love with the Dive bars! I visited Yacht, Janata bar, Gokul, Ghetto, and the food! I visited so many Irani cafes and had so much local street food," he shared.

The Delhiite said that he wanted to write more and is still reminiscing about the trip. "Still in post-Mumbai depression. I just wanna say that Mumbai, you have my heart!" he wrote.

The post received love from residents of Mumbai who welcomed the positive review of their city.

"Been there in Mumbai for more than 2 years and now I am staying in Delhi. I still say I love Mumbai more than Delhi," said one user, while another added: "Mumbai lovers are always welcome. God bless you. Keep spreading the love," he said.

