This mum’s trick to stop kids from hitting each other impresses many

Parenting isn’t easy and sometimes, hearing another parent’s approach to a situation can help. That’s probably why this mother’s trick to get her kids to stop hitting each other has collected so many likes. What’s more, the share has comments from other parents and babysitters who’ve shared some of the hilarious yet genius tricks they’ve used and it makes for an interesting read.

Writer Diksha Basu posted the tweet in which she mentioned what she told her kids so they would get distracted and stop hitting each other.

“Told my kids they were allowed to hit each other once per day so they should really think it through and not waste their one hit and now they’re calmly discussing when might be the best time to hit each other (but the actual hitting has stopped, I’m a genius),” she tweeted. Her post, since being shared on June 2, has collected over 36,000 likes and more than 2,600 retweets.

told my kids they were allowed to hit each other once per day so they should really think it through and not waste their one hit and now they’re calmly discussing when might be the best time to hit each other (but the actual hitting has stopped, I’m a genius) — Diksha Basu (@dikshabasu) June 2, 2021

Along with all the likes and retweets, the share has collected various reactions. While many have praised the trick, others have shared similar hacks they use in their households.

Most expenseive subscription I ever saw — Post my loan (@kelsostan) June 3, 2021

this works for when they're older too: I told mine they could screw up once -- come home late, make me worry -- but after that I'd not be able to trust them, so make it count... so far (26 and 21) they haven't used their fail... — Rachel Vail (@rachelvailbooks) June 3, 2021

I had a week long “noyell peace prize” contest for 3 kids I nannied. Even made them peace sign tin foil trophies at the end of it. They had to compete in not yelling. — Alida (she/her) (@alidafernhout) June 3, 2021

One time I forgot to put money under my sons pillow in exchange for a tooth. ( tooth fairy). I told him that because he didn’t brush his teeth at night his tooth had a cavity and tooth fairy only collects good teeth. He brushed regularly after that. Genius!😂 — Savita.Shastry (@queenbee1605) June 3, 2021

amazing...was just about to launch into a 'chat' with the kids about hitting each other but now might adopt your genius strategy! — Premal (@Phonicmango) June 3, 2021

This is actually epic!! you're training them to "choose their battles" from an early age.. it's one of the most important things one can learn — Hard Lee (@onelinearmy) June 3, 2021

Some were not convinced this trick would work.

This is gonna backfire so bad — Nitin Bhandari (@nitsindia) June 3, 2021

😂😂😂 But I'd also be really worried about the actual hit — Michelle (@cocoshumbo) June 3, 2021

It won't end well ...don't dare relax — Big Bang (@MOVIESonRocks) June 3, 2021

