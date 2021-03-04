Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter
A toy set that children can play with while they pretend to ‘work from home’ sparked mixed reactions on social media following a tweet. Toy company Fisher-Price offers a ‘My Home Office’ toy set comprising a pretend laptop, smartphone and headset along with a to-go beverage cup among other items in the set that a child can use while playing pretend work from home. A tweet describing the set as “bleak” was posted on the micro-blogging platform along with pictures of the toy set pieces. People have since shared their thoughts on the toy set - while some agreed with the tweet, others posted how they think the idea may not be so bad after all.
“This (real) Fisher-Price My Home Office toy set is so bleak: ‘Better grab a latte to go, that report is due this morning.’ Ages 3 and up,” wrote Twitter user and Tech reporter Drew Harwell in his share adding pictures of the toy set.
Shared on March 1, the tweet has collected over 900 likes and several different reactions. Tweeple shared their thoughts on the toy set by posting their opinions in the comments section.
Some people liked the concept of the toy set and commented likewise
Others weren't quite as impressed
What do you think about the toy set?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delivery driver catches kid who fell from 12th floor of building, hailed as hero
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Child tries chocolate milk for the first time, is instantly a fan. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida couple returns home, finds 7 foot alligator in garage. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dolly Parton’s rendition of Jolene encourages people to take the shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens are swooning over this Tom cat rug crafted by an artist from Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameera Reddy hilariously describes boring Zoom calls with video of daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata shares tribute for Tata Group founder, post garners praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya doppelganger: Exhilarated to be compared to ‘world’s most beautiful woman’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People in Sudan enjoy movies in drive-in cinema. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest officials rescue 13-foot-long Burmese python near Siliguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi lauds rise in big cat population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s hilarious caption for pic with pet dog leaves netizens in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cockatoo’s happy dance with human on country music is all you need to see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox