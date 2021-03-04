Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter

A toy set that children can play with while they pretend to ‘work from home’ sparked mixed reactions on social media following a tweet. Toy company Fisher-Price offers a ‘My Home Office’ toy set comprising a pretend laptop, smartphone and headset along with a to-go beverage cup among other items in the set that a child can use while playing pretend work from home. A tweet describing the set as “bleak” was posted on the micro-blogging platform along with pictures of the toy set pieces. People have since shared their thoughts on the toy set - while some agreed with the tweet, others posted how they think the idea may not be so bad after all.

“This (real) Fisher-Price My Home Office toy set is so bleak: ‘Better grab a latte to go, that report is due this morning.’ Ages 3 and up,” wrote Twitter user and Tech reporter Drew Harwell in his share adding pictures of the toy set.

This (real) Fisher-Price My Home Office toy set is so bleak: "Better grab a latte to go, that report is due this morning." Ages 3 and up

Shared on March 1, the tweet has collected over 900 likes and several different reactions. Tweeple shared their thoughts on the toy set by posting their opinions in the comments section.

Some people liked the concept of the toy set and commented likewise

I’m ok with it. I grew up with a working mom, and it would have been nice to feel like that was normal. The little miss homemaker kitchen sets are far sadder to me. — Gail Parenti (@ParentiGail) March 1, 2021

This makes sense to me. I know so many parents who were looking for old keyboards and phones because their kids were pretend working like them. I don't think it's much different to play kitchens, or any of the many many pretend toys out there. — Shape Five (@shape5) March 1, 2021

My dad ran a logistics company when I was little and in the evenings he would spread delivery orders all over the floor to assign them to trucks. During the day I would ask mom for random scratch paper so that I could schedule trucks too. Kids like to do what their parents do. — Anthony Cole (@theanthonyisme) March 1, 2021





Others weren't quite as impressed

This is disturbing — Nathalie (@nathaliefn) March 1, 2021

What happened to just getting kids dinosaurs or legos? — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) March 1, 2021

What do you think about the toy set?