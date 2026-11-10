Deer rescued after 10 days with Halloween pumpkin bucket stuck over its mouth in US

A young deer in the US state of Michigan was rescued after spending 10 days with a plastic Halloween pumpkin bucket stuck over its mouth. The rescue came after volunteers searched for the animal for days, eventually wading through freezing water and dense woodland to free it. A young deer was rescued in Michigan after spending 10 days with a Halloween pumpkin bucket stuck over its head. (Facebook/Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG))

(Also read: Japan's Nara deer impresses an Indian woman by bowing back in an adorable display of politeness. Watch)

According to a report by FOX 2 Detroit, the deer was rescued on Sunday, November 8, by the Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) in Hines Park, Westland.

Deer spotted with Halloween pumpkin stuck over its mouth The animal was first spotted wandering around the Livonia area with an orange plastic pumpkin container covering its muzzle, raising concerns that it could not eat or drink properly.

DAWG launched a search and appealed to residents to report sightings. Volunteers and drone operators also joined efforts to locate the deer, which continued moving between different areas.

After 10 days, rescuers finally spotted the animal in Hines Park just as darkness was approaching.

Rescuers cross freezing river four times In an update shared on its Facebook page, DAWG announced, "Mission accomplished!"

"It was not easy as we followed the deer through the woods and waded through a 20 foot wide river not once, not twice , but four times that was up to our thighs of freezing cold water," the group wrote.

The volunteers also climbed muddy banks and made their way through thick vegetation before getting close enough to safely tranquilise the animal.

"The bucket was removed!!!" DAWG announced.

Rescuers discovered that the animal was a young male deer, known as a button buck, and was moderately dehydrated.

The team administered subcutaneous fluids and attached an ear tag because of the tranquilising medication, as required for human safety. After reversing the medication, the deer recovered and was released.

"He stopped for a few minutes to groom himself and look back to say thank you!" the group wrote.

Rescue group thanks volunteers Celebrating the successful operation, DAWG expressed relief after the exhausting search.

"Happy tears! We will finally get some sleep tonight even though we are cold, wet and smell like swamp," it wrote.

Check out the post here: