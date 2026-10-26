Kenneth Card, loyal Texas Roadhouse customer from Illinois, was served $20 steak despite ordering the $30 one

Kenneth Card, a long-time customer of a Texas Roadhouse location in Forsyth, Illinois, has alleged that the restaurant served him a cheaper steak despite ordering an expensive one, at least three times. Representational. (Unsplash)

Card made a video about the incident and shared it on TikTok. It has over 40,000 views as of this writing. It has put Texas Roadhouse under the scanner, with the restaurant saying that the mistake happened only on one occasion and was corrected "quickly".

Kenneth Card claimed in the TikTok video that he ordered the filet mignon steak, which costs $30, at the Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth. Instead, he claims he was served the $20 8-ounce sirloin. Card alleged that the mistake happened three times.

Card claimed that he has experience in cutting meat and knows " what types of meat I get whenever I receive it," he told Fox News in an interview. He revealed he has been a loyal customer and has been visiting the restaurant almost every week for the last year.

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What Did Kenneth Card Allege In the TikTok video that Kenneth Card posted on TikTok earlier in October, he claimed that when he was first served the wrong order, he raised it with the staff and they changed it. Next time it happened, he ate it without raising a complaint. When it happened the third time, Kenneth Card claimed that he had to speak with the manager about it.

Card said that he wanted to put the video out after it happened the third time because he wanted to reveal to customers of the steakhouse that they are "getting ripped off if you're ordering this."

"I just wanted to get the word out that, 'Hey, you're getting ripped off if you're ordering this, and they're selling you this,'" Card said when Fox News spoke to him after the video created waves on social media.

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What Texas Roadhouse Said Texas Roadhouse has acknowledged that the issue happened on one occasion and it was "quickly corrected." A spokesperson for the company said that they were unable to verify if the wrong steak was indeed served to Kenneth Card on three occasions.

The spokesperson said that customers should raise their complaints with the concerned location at the time of serving so that the issue can be addressed at the time.

As of mid 2026, Texas Roadhouse runs 832 total restaurants, making it one of the largest casual-dining chain in the United States.