New optical illusion: Can you find ‘donut bead’ in the bowl of pearls within 10 seconds?

Optical illusion enthusiasts are always looking for new challenges, and one such difficult challenge is going viral on Reddit. One user on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper posted what looked like a serene bowl of pearly beads, until you read the caption: “A donut bead fell into my pear beads… help me find it.” New optical illusion: Can you find the “donut bead” hiding in this viral bowl of pearls within 10 seconds?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

The photo shows dozens of translucent round beads glowing under a white ring light, each one catching rainbow reflections. Somewhere in that iridescent mess, there’s one small round “donut bead,” but spotting it feels impossible.

Optical illusion

People stared so long they began questioning reality. Comments flooded in with guesses, coordinates, and some desperate humor. “Taking this photo with a ring light is diabolical,” one user groaned. Another joked, “My brain just crashed trying to load this image.” The photo is also posted with a grid.

See the complete Reddit post here.

“I’m using the ring light to bead my wedding dress lol,” a person wrote. “They are all counted and sectioned into little bowls for different sections, and to have one fall in the wrong bowl throws my design off," read a comment.

Also read: Optical Illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can understand this viral Reddit challenge

Answer

One user finally cracked the mystery, pointing out that the elusive donut bead sits toward the 5D position, and after you see it, you cannot unsee it. The OP confirmed the position of the bead and wrote, “It’s slightly in the top quadrant of D5.” They also explained why it was difficult to spot the bead and wrote, “It’s because of how deep the cup is, it’s an optical illusion with the round base of a pear and the turned top bead hole of the one beneath it.”

Why is everyone hooked?

Threads like this have become the internet’s favorite low-stakes panic triggers. Hidden-object posts have been part of Reddit culture for years, but this one struck gold: impossible lighting, identical shapes, and a real human problem behind it. Some users eventually spotted the elusive bead, though half the commenters still swear it is not there at all.