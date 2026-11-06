Utah teen held captive for over 500 days used video game ‘Among Us’ to alert player, get rescued

A Utah teenager who was held captive for nearly 18 months used an online game to raise alarm that eventually led to her rescue, court documents have revealed. The search for Kylie Arellano, 17, ended with the arrest of 39-year-old Adam Hunter Harmel, who allegedly kidnapped and transported her to Oregon and kept her captive for over 500 days. After Kylie Arellano was found alive in Oregon following more than 500 days missing, FBI Director Kash Patel reiterated the bureau’s commitment to combating online child exploitation networks.

According to the US Department of Justice, Harmel met the teenager online. In May 2025, he “drove to Utah to pick up the victim, and then transported the victim to his residence across state lines.” He was charged in a federal complaint on November 2.

(Also read: Kylie Arellano update: Missing Utah teen found safe in Oregon after 17 months search; FBI warns against ‘Gore Groups’ as man arrested)

Video game secures rescue Kylie Arellano was 15 when she was kidnapped by Harmel, who drove her from Utah to Huntington, Oregon and threw her phone in the river. He kept her in the basement of his home and engaged in violent behaviour — frequently hitting the teenager and preventing her from leaving the house.

According to court documents seen by Newsweek, Harmel eventually gave Arellano a phone without cellular data. She could connect to the internet using Wi-Fi.

Arellano started playing the online multiplayer game ‘Among Us’ on the phone. In mid-October, she started talking to another player.

The conversation eventually moved to another platform where Arellano revealed her identity and said that she was being held at a house in Oregon. The other player was a child whose mother alerted the FBI.

The FBI arranged to monitor a video call with Arellano, which took place on November 1. During the call, the 17-year-old shared details about how she met Harmel and how he kidnapped her.

Teen rescued Oregon State Police and federal agents rescued the teenager the same day, Fox News reported. She was taken for medical treatment while Harmel was taken into custody without incident.

“Tonight, local police in Oregon brought a minor who had been missing for a year and a half to safety, acting on information provided by our FBI Salt Lake City Field Office,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

“We are grateful she can return home, and we will continue working with our partners to hold those responsible accountable. To anyone using gore groups to target and exploit children: the FBI and our partners are coming for you. We are using every tool at our disposal to combat nihilistic violent extremism, bring offenders to justice and protect America’s children.”