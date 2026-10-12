Why is Bluetooth named after a Viking king? The story behind the technology

Bluetooth is a familiar part of everyday life, helping people connect their phones to headphones, speakers, cars and other devices without wires. But the technology's unusual name has little to do with modern gadgets. Its origins go back more than 1,000 years to a Viking king who ruled Denmark. The story behind the name also explains why the technology's logo looks unlike most modern tech symbols. Bluetooth’s name has Viking origins. (Representational image generated using AI)

Who was Harald Bluetooth, the Viking king? The name comes from Harald Gormsson, a 10th-century Danish king better known as Harald Bluetooth. He ruled Denmark and is remembered for helping consolidate the kingdom and for his role in the spread of Christianity in the region.

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According to BBC Travel, the king's legacy is recorded on ancient runestones in Jelling, a town in Denmark. One of these monuments, commissioned by Harald, describes his achievements, including bringing Denmark and Norway under his rule and converting the Danes to Christianity.

But what about the unusual nickname? Harald's name in Old Norse was Blátǫnn, which is generally believed to refer to a dark or discoloured tooth. Historical accounts of the nickname appeared after his death, so the precise explanation for it remains uncertain.

How did a Viking king inspire Bluetooth technology? The connection between the medieval ruler and wireless technology emerged in the 1990s, when engineers were working to establish a common standard that would allow electronic devices to communicate with one another.

In 1996, companies including Intel, Ericsson and Nokia were involved in discussions about developing this technology. Intel engineer Jim Kardach suggested the name Bluetooth as a temporary project codename.

The idea was inspired by Harald's reputation for bringing different territories together. In much the same way, the technology was intended to connect devices made by different companies, allowing them to work together.

According to the official Bluetooth website, the name was initially supposed to be replaced before the technology's launch. Alternatives included RadioWire and PAN, short for Personal Area Networking. However, PAN was already widely used, while the trademark checks for RadioWire could not be completed in time.

Bluetooth remained the name, eventually becoming one of the most recognisable terms in consumer technology.

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What does the Bluetooth logo mean? The story extends to the technology's distinctive logo. Rather than using an ordinary letter or symbol, its designers combined two ancient Scandinavian runes representing the initials H and B of Harald Bluetooth.

The result is a symbol that brings together the king's historical identity and the technology's original purpose of connecting different devices.

More than 1,000 years later, Harald's name lives on in billions of devices around the world, linking an ancient Viking king to the technology we use every day.