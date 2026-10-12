Man finds 6-carat diamond in Arkansas: Where have the world's biggest diamonds been found?

Finding a diamond after years of searching is a dream few people get to realise. For American gem hunter Jack Pearadin, that moment arrived when he unearthed a 6.03-carat yellow diamond in Arkansas, a state in the southern United States. The discovery, made at Crater of Diamonds State Park, is his biggest find in more than a decade of searching. The diamond found at Arkansas' state park. (Associated Press)

Man finds 6-carat diamond in Arkansas According to the Associated Press, Pearadin discovered the diamond while searching with his friend Michael Schumacher. He had been visiting the park since 2013 and had already found more than 300 diamonds.

Pearadin livestreamed the discovery on TikTok, exclaiming in excitement as he rinsed the gravel and revealed the stone. Although collectors reportedly suggested it could be worth $1 million, certified gem appraiser Laura Stanley estimated that a high-quality yellow diamond of this size could fetch around $250,000.

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The park allows visitors to search for diamonds and keep what they find. Its most famous discovery is the 40.23-carat Uncle Sam diamond, found in 1924. The stone was later cut into a 12.42-carat gem and is now part of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History's collection.

Where have the world's biggest diamonds been discovered? Some of the world's largest rough diamonds have been discovered in southern Africa. Here are three notable examples.

1. Cullinan diamond, South Africa The Cullinan diamond was discovered near Pretoria in South Africa in 1905. Weighing 3,106.75 carats in its rough form, it remains the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found. It was cut into several stones, including Cullinan I, which forms part of the British Crown Jewels.

2. Motswedi diamond, Botswana In August 2024, Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp. announced the discovery of a 2,492-carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana. Subsequently named Motswedi, it is one of the largest rough diamonds ever recovered. The Gemological Institute of America examined the remarkable stone in 2025.

3. Lesedi La Rona, Botswana The 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond was discovered at Botswana's Karowe mine in 2015. According to Lucara Diamond Corp., it is among the mine's most notable discoveries. The rough diamond was later cut into a 302.37-carat polished stone.

Why are diamonds found in only a few places? Diamonds form deep within the Earth under intense heat and pressure. Volcanic activity can carry them towards the surface, where natural processes may scatter them across the surrounding land.

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According to gem experts cited by the Associated Press, the United States has very few known primary diamond deposits. Crater of Diamonds State Park is particularly unusual because visitors can search for the precious stones without needing access to a commercial mine.

Pearadin hopes his discovery will help him open his own crystal mine. He plans to share the proceeds with Schumacher, who helped him find the stone.