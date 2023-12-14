You can only solve this brain teaser using your common sense. Up for the challenge?

Solving brain teasers is a great way to utilise your mind in a creative way. These puzzles, whether on logical reasoning or maths-based, are always fun to solve. And if you happen to be looking for a brain teaser to solve, we have just the one you need. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?(Instagram/@Red Door Escape Room Riverton)

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by Red Door Escape Room Riverton. It states, “I have a speed of almost 100 mph, but I don't leave the room. You can cover me, but it won't prevent me from continuing ahead. I don't plan my visits; I can arrive at any moment at any time of year! What am I?”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Can you guess the answer to this?

Take a look at this puzzle here:

This puzzle was shared on November 11. Since being posted, it has gained various likes. Were you able to guess the answer to this? If not, allow us to tell you. The correct solution is ‘a sneeze.’

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. The question read, “What has cities but no houses, forests but no trees and river but no water?" Do you think you can solve this?