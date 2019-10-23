German experts to help clean Ganga

varanasi

Oct 23, 2019

German experts will help the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) achieve the goal of a clean Ganga and make the river completely pollution-free. The experts will assess the condition of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) laboratories and will give suggestions for strengthening and upgrading laboratories to make Ganga pollution-free.

The NMCG has recently signed an agreement with Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), the national metrology institute of the Federal Republic of Germany, for assessment of UPPCB laboratories, said UPPCB assistant scientific officer TN Singh.

The German experts, who are in Varanasi, include PTB Germany project coordinator Patrick Dole, technical expert Christine Froese and consultant for PTB in India Dr Swati.

Singh said that the team along with the officials of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Varanasi, assessed the UPPCB laboratory and gave tips on standardising the sample collection procedure, sample testing and management of the testing data, on Wednesday.

“With the help of NMCG, UPPCB’s seven laboratories, including the one in Varanasi, have to be upgraded for accurate and proper testing of Ganga water samples daily. NMCG has already released funds to upgrade the UPPCB laboratories from Ghaziabad to Varanasi,” Singh said, adding that the German team will assess the condition of all seven laboratories and would submit its report to the NMCG for strengthening and upgrading the laboratories.

Singh said that the team expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the laboratory and gave some tips for standardisation of sample collection.

UPPCB has a laboratory each in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Bulandshahar, Bijnore, Raibareilly, Allahabad and Varanasi. Sound, air, and water quality is monitored by the laboratory. It also monitors stacks emission for assessment of industrial load in the ambient air quality in and around Varanasi.

PTB Germany project manager Patrick Dole said, “We visited (UPPCB) laboratory to assess its condition. We saw the equipment. Our team saw the functioning at the laboratory. What is good is that the team members know what they exactly do. The laboratory lacks sophisticated equipment required for standard testing of water samples.”

“Our team will advise the NMCG for upgrading the laboratory by equipping it with modern equipment for accurate testing of water samples,” Dole said, adding that the PTB team also held a dialogue with the team of engineers and technical experts.

The German Team led by Dole along with UPPCB engineers and technical experts went to the Ganga to see condition of the river and collect samples of its water. Dole minutely observed the sample collection process and later gave tips to the UPPCB technical team members to standardise the water sample collection for accurate result about the water quality.

Dole and his team will visit Varanasi again in December to impart training to UPPCB officials.

Oct 23, 2019