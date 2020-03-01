e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / 13 missing off Japan after cargo ship, fishing boat collide

13 missing off Japan after cargo ship, fishing boat collide

The collision between the Guoxing 1 and a 138-tonne Japanese fishing boat happened around 10 pm (1300) GMT Saturday and the cause is unknown, Japan Coast Guard spokesman Tomoyuki Hanzawa said.

world Updated: Mar 01, 2020 09:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Tokyo
One Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a nearby ship, while the 15 Japanese crew members of the fishing boat are safe.
One Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a nearby ship, while the 15 Japanese crew members of the fishing boat are safe.
         

More than a dozen crew members of a cargo ship are missing after it collided with a fishing boat in waters off northern Japan, a coast guard official said Sunday.

The 1,989-tonne Belize-flagged cargo ship Guoxing 1 was carrying some 3,000 tonnes of iron scrap and rapidly took in water after the hit, Japan Coast Guard spokesman Tomoyuki Hanzawa told AFP.

The collision between the Guoxing 1 and a 138-tonne Japanese fishing boat happened around 10 pm (1300) GMT Saturday and the cause is unknown, he added.

The Guoxing 1 had a crew of 14 Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, of which 13 are still missing and the coast guard is searching for them, Hanzawa said.

One Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a nearby ship, while the 15 Japanese crew members of the fishing boat are safe.

tags
top news
Kolkata braces for stir ahead of Amit Shah’s CAA rally
Kolkata braces for stir ahead of Amit Shah’s CAA rally
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
India vs NZ LIVE: Southee bounces out Shaw, India lose 2nd wicket
India vs NZ LIVE: Southee bounces out Shaw, India lose 2nd wicket
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
Temple construction, CAA stir to figure at RSS meet
Temple construction, CAA stir to figure at RSS meet
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news