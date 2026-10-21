Australian lawmaker Helen Haines loses both legs after 'targeted' attack; suspect was 'family friend'

Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has lost both her legs after she was critically injured in a “targeted” attack earlier this week. Speaking to reporters, the Independent MP's husband, Phil Haines, confirmed that her second leg had to be amputated after she was rammed by a car outside her office. - Floral tributes are placed outside the offices of Australian lawmaker Helen Haines who was critically wounded in a "targeted" attack, in Wangaratta, Victoria (AFP) Helen was rushed to a Melbourne hospital after she was struck by a car on Monday, outside of her office in Wangaratta, which is more than 200 kilometres northeast of the Victoria state capital. The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Brendan Nugent, has been arrested in the case. As the investigation continues, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also termed the attack “deliberate”. Second leg amputated, says MP's husband Speaking at the hospital on Wednesday, her husband Phil said that surgeons had been forced to remove both her legs. "But the good news in all this is that Helen is alive, and she's stable. That is the most important thing for our family. The two most important parts of Helen for us as a family are her heart and her mind," he added. This comes after one of the 65-year-old's legs was amputated on Monday afternoon.

What we know about the suspect Police have charged 43-year-old Brendan Nugent with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. As Nugent appeared at a courthouse for the crime, a report by The Guardian Australia has claimed that the suspect was a family friend of Haines. In a statement, Brendan Nugent’s father, Rod Nugent, and Rod’s partner, Christine Cunningham, said Helen Haines had been their friend for more than 20 years. “What happened to her yesterday is devastating and unfathomable,” they said, adding that they will fully cooperate with Victoria Police in the matter. “Helen Haines is a deeply respected, valued and much-loved member of our local community," The Guardian Australia further quoted the family as saying. The media outlet also spoke to local residents who have been concerned about Nugent’s behaviour for several years, including multiple allegations of abuse and threats from him. Speaking to residents, many flagged the suspect's erratic behaviour, shouting and music playing loudly until the early hours of the morning. They also raised concerns about his mental health. However, Victoria state police have stated they could not find any direct past contact between Haines and the accused, as they work to establish a motive for the attack on Haines. Victoria police commissioner Mike Bush told reporters that there was no intelligence on the suspect and nothing that suggested he posed an immediate threat before the attack. "Like everyone, we're examining social media associations, talking to witnesses, friends and colleagues," Bush said, but did not comment on concerns regarding the suspect's mental health.

This handout sketch by artist Anita Lester dated October 21, 2026, depicts 43-year-old Brendan Nugent at a court hearing in Wangaratta, after he was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official, after allegedly attacking Australian lawmaker Helen Haines (AFP)