IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts
Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US. (Reuters/ File photo)
Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US. (Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts

Among his first acts as president, Biden's order revoked two Trump directives related to the 2020 census.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:31 AM IST

The US Census Bureau is suspending efforts to create neighborhood-level statistics on the citizenship and age of residents, using 2020 census data, in the latest rollback of Trump administration census-related initiatives that critics feared would be used to favor Republicans and whites during the drawing of state and local districts.

As part of an order President Joe Biden signed Wednesday on the 2020 census, the Census Bureau said Friday that it would discontinue efforts to create citizenship tabulations at the city-block level using 2020 census data combined with administrative records.

Among his first acts as president, Biden's order revoked two Trump directives related to the 2020 census. The first attempted to discern the citizenship status of every US resident through administrative records, and the second sought to exclude people in the US illegally from the numbers used for apportioning congressional seats among the states.

Trump's commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, had ordered the production of the block-level citizenship data in 2018.

After Wednesday's order by Biden, the Census Bureau said none of the data from the 2020 census would include information on citizenship or immigration status, at any geographic level.

Citizen Voting Age by Race and Ethnicity (CVAP) data were created almost two decades ago to help assess whether minority communities were getting equal opportunities to elect candidates of their choice. The data currently comes from American Community Survey estimates.

But in the mid-2010s, an influential GOP adviser noted in a report that using adult-age citizen figures as the basis for redrawing state and local districts, instead of the total population, would be advantageous to Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.

The Trump administration made several attempts to gather citizenship data through the 2020 census, including adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census questionnaire, which was blocked by the Supreme Court in 2019.

The efforts at gathering the citizenship data were challenged by civil rights groups in federal court in Maryland. A spokeswoman for one of the plaintiffs, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the group needed to assess where the Census Bureau was in the process before dismissing the Maryland lawsuit.

Jeffrey Wice, a Democratic redistricting expert, hailed the revocations of the Trump administration's census directives.

“This is a major step towards an honest and fair redistricting process, helping ensure that everyone is represented in new districts,” Wice said.

But Adam Kincaid, a leader of Republican redistricting efforts, said in a statement that the Biden administration was merely “concealing critical information” about the citizen population in the U.S.

“For an administration that claims to be guided by facts, it is concerning that they are so selective of which facts they release," Kincaid said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden donald trump
app
Close
e-paper
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia. (Reuters)
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia. (Reuters)
world news

Australia awaits vaccination drive even though coronavirus under control

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Recent government figures showed an overall 95.09% rate for regular vaccinations for five-year-olds in the December quarter, suggesting a positive attitude towards vaccinations among the public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As the pandemic extends into a second year and more contagious variants of the virus emerge, governments worldwide -- though mainly wealthy ones -- are rolling out vaccines to protect their populations.(Reuters Photo )
As the pandemic extends into a second year and more contagious variants of the virus emerge, governments worldwide -- though mainly wealthy ones -- are rolling out vaccines to protect their populations.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Covid shot scarcity weighs on hopes for Biden’s global push

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Vaccine advocates have urged wealthy nations to share some of the supplies they’ve snapped up in recent months and to follow the lead of Norway, which pledged to donate extra doses through Covax.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wuhan resident Zhu Tao speaks during an interview near boxes of instant noodles stacked in his bedroom at home in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
Wuhan resident Zhu Tao speaks during an interview near boxes of instant noodles stacked in his bedroom at home in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
world news

Year after lockdown, Wuhan dissident more isolated than ever

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Zhu, a 44-year-old smelter at the city’s state-run iron and steel works, is well outside the mainstream in China. He is a hardboiled government critic, an on-and-off demonstrator, a supporter of the Hong Kong democracy movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US. (Reuters/ File photo)
Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US. (Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Among his first acts as president, Biden's order revoked two Trump directives related to the 2020 census.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee wearing a protective mask cleans a table at a restaurant in Kedonganan, Bali, Indonesia,. (Bloomberg)
An employee wearing a protective mask cleans a table at a restaurant in Kedonganan, Bali, Indonesia,. (Bloomberg)
world news

Indonesia sees risks to growth on virus curbs, natural disasters

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:29 AM IST
President Joko Widodo expected the economy to rebound as soon as the start of this year, calling 2021 as the year when the country can see a turnaround after last year plunging into its first recession in two decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 infections - the fifth-highest in the world - and nearly 96,000 deaths.(REUTERS)
Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 infections - the fifth-highest in the world - and nearly 96,000 deaths.(REUTERS)
world news

UK extends councils' lockdown powers until July 17: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 infections - the fifth-highest in the world - and nearly 96,000 deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaysia and Vietnam are two of the countries that have over-lapping claims to parts of the South China Sea. China claims most of the waterway.(Reuters/ Representative)
Malaysia and Vietnam are two of the countries that have over-lapping claims to parts of the South China Sea. China claims most of the waterway.(Reuters/ Representative)
world news

Malaysia detains 16 Vietnamese fishermen, two boats for trespassing

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:27 AM IST
"Checks conducted on the two boats found that 16 crew members including the skippers, aged 18 to 62, did not have any valid identification documents nor possessed any licence to fish in the country's waters," Terengganu MMEA director Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli was reported as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a Chinese military honour guard stand at attention during a rehearsal before the parade in Beijing. In his speech, Xi said China “must adhere” to the one country, two systems policy governing Hong Kong and “maintain the long-term prosperity and stability” of the city. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)
Members of a Chinese military honour guard stand at attention during a rehearsal before the parade in Beijing. In his speech, Xi said China “must adhere” to the one country, two systems policy governing Hong Kong and “maintain the long-term prosperity and stability” of the city. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)
world news

Chinese military pressure on Taiwan threatens regional peace, stability: US

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST
The US will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump was impeached on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” by the House last week in a bipartisan vote.(HT_PRINT)
Trump was impeached on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” by the House last week in a bipartisan vote.(HT_PRINT)
world news

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start on February 9

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:44 AM IST
The House will convey the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday at 7pm, as announced earlier on Friday. The delay will allow the Senate to confirm President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sullivan “underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort”, said a readout from the US national security council.(AP)
Sullivan “underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort”, said a readout from the US national security council.(AP)
world news

Biden administration to review Taliban deal

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The commitment, made by new US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a phone call to his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, comes against the backdrop of concern in the region over a surge in violence and assassinations blamed on the Taliban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Hong Kong, authorities said an area comprising 16 buildings in the city’s Yau Tsim Mong district would be locked down until all residents were tested.(Twitter/stellarpbtech)
In Hong Kong, authorities said an area comprising 16 buildings in the city’s Yau Tsim Mong district would be locked down until all residents were tested.(Twitter/stellarpbtech)
world news

Global Covid-19 infections near 100 million mark

By HT Correspondent, Hong Kong/washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:39 AM IST
The US, India, Brazil, Russia and the UK are the five worst-hit countries, with the widely followed Johns Hopkins University tracker’s worldwide tally showing 98.27 million infections as of Saturday evening. The disease has claimed over 2.1 million lives around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police detained more than 2,131 people, including 795 in Moscow, the OVD-Info monitoring group reported. Among those detained were Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya, who was later released, and his prominent aide Lyubov Sobol.(AP)
Police detained more than 2,131 people, including 795 in Moscow, the OVD-Info monitoring group reported. Among those detained were Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya, who was later released, and his prominent aide Lyubov Sobol.(AP)
world news

Over 2,000 held at anti-Putin rallies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Thousands of people, including teenagers, packed Moscow’s central Pushkin Square and nearby streets as riot police hauled off demonstrators and beat others with batons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli protesters chant slogans during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem, (AP)
Israeli protesters chant slogans during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem, (AP)
world news

Protests against Israeli PM Netanyahu continue nationwide

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Benjamin Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(AP)
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(AP)
world news

Texan man charged in Capitol riot tweeted 'Assassinate AOC': FBI

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Garret Miller, who is from the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested Friday after being named in a five-count federal complaint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(REUTERS)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:10 AM IST
New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP