Covid-19: India reaches out to citizens, students stranded in UK

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:27 IST

The Indian high commission reached out to Indian citizens stranded in the UK after New Delhi’s ban on all travel to the country took effect from 12 noon GMT on Wednesday, as Indian students at various universities faced uncertainty over teaching and stay.

The mission, which fielded several queries from Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India in recent days, said: “Indian citizens, including students stranded in the UK due to non-availability of flights or closure of hotels who have nowhere to stay may reach us on info.london@mea.gov.in giving their details such as flight bookings, etc”.

India on Monday announced a ban until March 31 of travel from UK and the European Union.

Indian officials have been in constant touch with the Home Office for assurances on visa-related issues of citizens who are in the UK. The mission said: “UK authorities are working on guidance for Indians in the UK whose visas are due to expire but are currently unable to leave”.

On campuses across the UK, thousands of Indian students face uncertainty as universities switch to online teaching and scramble to deal with the implications of the coronavirus challenge, with some managing to leave for India, but others stuck in the UK.

The uncertainty has been heightened in universities that asked students to leave campus and go home during Easter vacations.

Nicole M Joseph, a student from Bengaluru at the University of Cambridge, said: “I could not go to India. We are not sure what will happen when the next term begins on April 21. I hope they won’t kick us out. My family has been too stressed about me being alone here”.

Colleges in Cambridge have come under much criticism for sending allegedly conflicting messages to students; some asked them to leave rooms by Thursday, while others offered accommodation on an exceptional basis if they cannot go to their home countries.

Sanjan Das of the Cambridge University India Society said he could not leave after India suspended those holding Overseas Citizen of India status: “We tried to get emergency visa, but was told that was available only for deaths and similar situations. Now no one can go”.

Since student visas are linked to attendance at lectures and other academic engagements, the Home Office has relaxed norms, so that those unable to do so are not penalised.

The University and College Union (UCU) petitioned the University of Cambridge about growing concern among international students being asked to leave, alleging that its colleges had provoked “wide-scale panic” with their messages.

“We are extremely concerned that the invitation to leave the country at such short notice, when most countries are closing their borders, will dramatically affect the most economically and socially vulnerable members of the college community who cannot afford to leave the UK at the last minute, who do not have healthcare coverage in their country of origin, who simply have nowhere else to go, and do not have clear instructions on how leaving will impact their visa status”, UCU said.

Universities UK (UUK), the umbrella body representing all UK universities, said Indian and other international students stranded in the UK should be able to continue to stay in university accommodation (‘halls’).

A UUK spokesperson said: “A student’s halls are generally their main ‘home’ for much of the year and universities will support those who cannot or do not want to go home. We are seeking specific advice for student accommodation providers from the government on the issue of any student who needs to self-isolate in student accommodation”.

“The focus for universities who have students in this situation would be to ensure every possible measure is being taken to support them during self-isolation, to ensure this is effective but also that their needs are met”.