Did Harry Kane have to leave England to win the Ballon d’Or?

The Men’s Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious individual prize in world football. This year’s ceremony was held in London to mark 70 years since Stanley Matthews, an Englishman from Stoke, won the very first Ballon d’Or in 1956. Few Britons have followed his example. It is 25 years since Michael Owen became the seventh British player to do so. On October 26th Harry Kane, England’s captain, became the sixth. Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

The prize is well-deserved. Mr Kane stands out even among the superstars at Bayern Munich, a German club that have won their domestic league in nine of the last ten seasons. Watch him play and you will notice that he is much more than a goalscorer. But he is a goal machine. Mr Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern last season—19 more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues and the highest tally anyone has managed since the 2014-15 season. Add the six he scored to become England’s all-time top World Cup goalscorer, and it would have been a robbery had he not won the prize.

But Mr Kane’s brilliance is not new. In 2017, playing for Tottenham Hotspur, he became the first player in seven years to outscore Lionel Messi (a record-holding eight-time Ballon D’Or winner) and Cristiano Ronaldo (a five-time winner) over a calendar year. He scored 56 goals in 52 games for club and country, an astonishing record. Yet he came just tenth in the vote for the Ballon d’Or. Why?