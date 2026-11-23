MEXICO CITY—The capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, head of a criminal group controlling drug smuggling routes along the U.S.-Mexico border, threatens to unleash a wave of violence in a region already ravaged by turf wars between rival family clans. A burned truck on a highway in Mexico on Saturday following the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores. more Meza Flores was captured Friday night after a fierce gunbattle that pitted Mexican army special forces and their helicopter gunships against hundreds of gunmen in the town of Guasave in northwestern Sinaloa state. Four Mexican soldiers were killed during the operation, along with at least seven gunmen, authorities said. The 44-year-old Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” rose through the ranks of Mexico’s underworld over the past two decades, becoming the leader of the remnants Beltrán Leyva cartel after he consolidated territorial control in the northern part of the state. He then extended his dominion south, close to the state capital, Culiacán.

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His likely successor is his second-in-command, Óscar Gastélum, known as “The Musician.” But the succession could spark a battle for control of the criminal organization, as has happened across Sinaloa, the cradle of Mexico’s transnational drug trade. For the last two years, the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s largest fentanyl producer and smuggler, has been torn apart in a bloody war between the organization’s main factions, which are led by the sons of the founders, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. At least 7,000 people have been killed or gone missing in the conflict, which shows no signs of stopping. Both factions are also top targets of Mexican and U.S. law enforcement.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores

As the rival Sinaloa clans fought, Meza Flores extended his power to 12 of Sinaloa’s 20 municipalities, said Ismael Bojórquez, the editor of Riodoce, a Culiacán newspaper that closely follows the drug business in the region. Meza Flores, who cut his teeth as a small-time drug smuggler and scrap metal dealer, was closely involved in the municipal governments of the area, placing officials in positions of power to obtain lucrative procurement and public-works contracts, said Bojórquez. Most recently, Meza Flores had largely allied himself with the faction known as the “Mayitos,” who are led by Ismael “Mayo Flaco” Zambada. Meza Flores knocked out the rival faction, known as the “Chapitos” from much of northern Sinaloa. Two sons of Guzmán, who is imprisoned in the U.S., run the Chapitos. “El Chapo Isidro’s capture injects a lot of uncertainty in the war between the Chapitos and the Mayitos,” Bojórquez said. If he is lost as an ally, anarchy and violence could ensue if five or six underbosses fight for the throne. “They have a lot of guns, gunmen and money.” The heavy weaponry of his organization was on full display late Friday, as they resisted the onslaught of Mexican military forces who used helicopters to strafe gunmen working for Meza Flores. After his capture, authorities seized one .50-caliber Barrett rifle, 10 firearms of various calibers, one grenade launcher, two hand grenades, magazines and ammunition of different calibers, tactical gear, various drugs, and cash. “I am writing from the heart of terror and fear,” a woman who lived through the violent battle in Guasave, wrote in a message to a friend in Mexico City. “Do you know anything about how this maelstrom will turn out? I am hiding amidst the furniture.” Friday’s battle left the burned remains of armored cars made by the drug cartel strewn around the city of about 80,000, as well as trucks and cars seized by the gunmen and used to block roads, a common tactic by Mexican cartels in their confrontations with security forces. Mexico’s defense ministry said that in addition to Meza Flores, security forces had captured another seven alleged gang members, including the organization’s financial and logistical operators. Meza Flores and two others were taken to Mexico City on Saturday morning, while the rest of the captured men were taken to Culiacán. Meza Flores’s organization had virtual control over fentanyl production and trafficking into northern Sinaloa and across the border state of Sonora. His growing power made him an attractive target for U.S. law enforcement.

Mexican forces checking a burned truck blocking a highway on Saturday.