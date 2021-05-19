Home / World News / Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire plan
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza on May 12, 2021(Reuters)
world news

Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire plan

An Egyptian diplomat says they hope France’s increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to stop the fighting as soon as possible.
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 11:19 PM IST

An Egyptian diplomat says some of the country’s top officials are waiting for Israel’s response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal.

He says they hope France’s increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to stop the fighting as soon as possible.

He added that if that doesn't happen, there are some discussions among Arab and Islamic nations, along with China, to put the issue before the U.N. General Assembly in an effort to bypass the Security Council and the US’s veto power there.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Egypt has been trying to broker a cease-fire between neighboring Israel and Hamas, as it is one of a handful of countries that maintains official ties with both.


Story Saved
