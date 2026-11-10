Five women were murdered. Then the tabloids created Jack the Ripper

London, 1888. Fear had taken hold of the East End. Five women had been brutally murdered, the killer remained at large, and the police had little to show for their investigation. With the killer still at large and Scotland Yard struggling to make progress, London's newspapers began shaping the story of a mysterious murderer who would become one of history's most infamous figures: Jack the Ripper. How Victorian newspapers gave rise to Jack the Ripper. (AI generated/Representative)

The Whitechapel murders gripped Victorian London, with reports of mutilated bodies, mysterious suspects and unanswered questions dominating newspapers. The story soon spread. A BBC retrospective, based on original Home Office files, later examined how sensational newspaper coverage fuelled myths that misled both the public and the police.

When fiction began to blur with reality On November 9, 1888, Mary Jane Kelly, widely regarded as the fifth and final canonical victim of Jack the Ripper, was murdered in London's East End. At the time, the Lyceum Theatre was staging an American production of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Its business manager was Bram Stoker, who would later write Dracula.

The theatrical production had already attracted attention for its portrayal of violence against women. The Pall Mall Gazette, reviewing the play, highlighted scenes in which Hyde attacked women. Within weeks, the newspaper was drawing comparisons between the fictional character and the mysterious killer stalking Whitechapel.

"It was almost prophetic," Christopher Frayling, a professor of cultural history at the Royal College of Art, told the BBC in 1988.

“The Gazette was writing of a Mr Hyde who stalked the East End. Jack the Ripper of Whitechapel and Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Spring-heeled Jack – and all the merchants of menace who populated the Penny Dreadfuls and Victorian melodramas – had become inextricably intertwined.”

The similarities between fiction and the murders became so striking that Richard Mansfield, the American actor playing Jekyll and Hyde, was suspected of being the killer. A concerned theatregoer even wrote to the police suggesting that Mansfield could be Jack the Ripper.

“The murders were turned into fiction that very autumn, into a sort of morality play that still resonates,” Frayling told the BBC.