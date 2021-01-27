Google opens Dublin hub to tackle harmful online content
Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday opened a centre to tackle harmful online content, in a move also designed to ease regulatory concerns about how the company and other tech giants police a growing problem on the internet.
The world's most popular search engine, along with other US tech giants, has drawn criticism because of the spread of illegal and harmful content via their platforms, triggering calls for more regulatory action.
The 27-country European Union has taken the lead in proposing tough new rules to curb their powers, protect smaller rivals and make them take more responsibility for removing harmful content from their platforms. The proposed rules are expected to come into force in the next two years.
The Google Safety Engineering Center at Google's European headquarters in Dublin will focus on content responsibility and is the first in the world for the company, the company's Director of Trust and Safety Amanda Storey said in a blog.
"The new Dublin centre will be a regional hub for Google experts working to tackle the spread of illegal and harmful content and a place where we can share this work with policymakers, researchers, and regulators," she said.
She added it would help everyone understand work with "trusted flaggers" and the way incidents are tackled, but she did not specify how many would be employed in the centre, whose staff will work from home for as long as lockdown restrictions require.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to target drilling, fossil fuel subsidies in new climate orders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google opens Dublin hub to tackle harmful online content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for US law enforcement: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts fault Italy in drownings of over 200 migrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant partially evacuated over suspect package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to give debt relief to 12,000 farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India takes up with Italy, Canada incidents outside missions in Rome, Vancouver
- In Italy, unidentified persons painted the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad” on the facade of the Indian embassy in Rome and put up several pro-Khalistan flags and banners at the gate ahead of Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New START: All you need to know about US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who’s who on Joe Biden’s sprawling climate team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s President Xi says ‘patriots’ should govern Hong Kong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Olympics by May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingyas to remote island this week
- "Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there." Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian parliament approves New START nuclear treaty extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox