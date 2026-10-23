In 1959, two men released 12 snowshoe hares on a Canadian island; the animals spread, hindered tree growth, and were eradicated in 2007

Snowshoe hares were native to mainland New Brunswick, but they had not naturally established themselves on the small islands where Ingalls released them. The absence of competing mammals and the limited ability of local predators to catch them in dense vegetation gave the newcomers an advantage. The hares reproduced quickly. A female could produce several litters a year, and the population grew from the original dozen to hundreds. At low tide, the animals could cross the exposed land between Hay and Kent islands. Soon, the problem was no longer confined to the place where the fishermen had released them.

Instead, the experiment transformed the islands' forests. The hares multiplied rapidly and crossed from Hay Island to neighboring Kent Island. Research published in The Canadian Field-Naturalist found that tree recruitment on Kent Island plummeted after the 1959 introduction and remained low, while trees continued to establish on nearby hare-free Outer Wood Island. It took repeated attempts and nearly half a century before the last hare was trapped in 2007.

In 1959, two New Brunswick fishermen came up with a simple plan for 12 snowshoe hares. Wesley Ingalls and his nephew, Junior, carried the animals by boat from Grand Manan Island to nearby Hay Island in the Bay of Fundy. They hoped the hares would reproduce and give them something to trap during the winter, when they were not fishing.

The effects became visible in the island’s plant life. The young saplings of the balsam fir and other trees were continually being grazed upon before they could grow and become the next generation of trees in the forest. In 1961, Junior returned to Hay Island to cut the young balsam firs to build a herring weir and found that the stand of trees was no longer able to regenerate like it used to. Researchers eventually compared tree growth on Kent Island with that on hare-free Outer Wood Island.

Why the trees could not grow back The damage was more than a matter of hungry animals eating a few saplings. The hares became a powerful force shaping the ecosystem. They browsed the growing tips of young white spruce, sometimes reaching branches high above the ground. In some areas, their droppings reached densities of about 50 per square meter. When researchers enclosed small plots so hares could not enter, seedling densities inside the protected areas eventually exceeded 150 per square meter, compared with none outside the fences. These observations, documented by Wheelwright in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, showed how strongly the introduced hares were suppressing forest regeneration.

The difference helped rule out other possible explanations for the lack of forest regeneration, including the harsh climate and the Bay of Fundy's salty fog. The hares kept young trees from surviving long enough to replace aging canopy trees. By the 1980s, storms were increasingly knocking down older trees, while few young trees were available to replace them. Forested areas began turning into open tangles dominated by plants such as wood fern and raspberry.